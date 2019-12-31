Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A plan that would require purchasing a permit before entering three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas has received a largely negative response. The Statesman-Journal reports that more than 13,700 comments were submitted on a proposal to charge $4 to $11 per day to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning in 2020.

UNDATED (AP) — The first black woman named to lead Philadelphia’s troubled police department pledged to be a “conduit” between the community and police and to address the racist and sexist tensions dividing the force. Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday he’s hired Portland Chief Danielle Outlaw to fill the job that’s been open since August when the last commissioner abruptly resigned. Outlaw spent nearly two decades with the police department in Oakland, California, before being named Portland’s chief in August 2017. She calls the new job a privilege and is vowing to restore the public’s trust in the city police department.

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old mountain climber was rescued after falling 500 feet on Mount Hood and hurting his leg. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in at about 9 a.m. Monday about a boy who fell while climbing with a group. Rescue teams reached the teen at about 1 p.m. Monday at an elevation of about 10,500 feet. The sheriff’s office says rescuers put a splint on his leg and over several hours brought him down safely to Timberline Lodge where an ambulance was waiting.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say Washington’s snowpack is less than a year ago and similar to the start of 2015, the state’s last big drought. The Capital Press reported Monday the statewide snowpack is 47% of normal. It was 46% of normal at this time five years ago. Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says it’s worrisome. Hey says it’s the third slowest start in snow accumulation statewide since the 1990s with one of the driest Novembers on record. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center says the outlook for precipitation is better than normal west of the Cascade crest and normal to the east.