Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting Thursday, employees in Washington state can start applying for time off under the state’s paid family leave law. Eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both. An additional two weeks may be used if there is a serious health condition with a pregnancy. The time does not need to be taken consecutively, but a minimum of eight hours at a time must be used if the benefit is claimed. For the past year, employees and employers have paid into the program that was approved by the Legislature in 2017. Premiums of 0.4 percent of workers’ wages fund the program, with 63 percent paid by employees and 37 percent paid by employers.

SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives have arrested a 32-year-old in California in connection with the death of a man whose body was found near a logging road in Washington state last week. The King County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Staeheli was arrested Sunday with the assistance of California police as he left a hotel room in Red Bluff, California, north of Sacramento. Thirty-four-year-old Brandt Stewart was found dead in Skykomish, east of Seattle. His father told The Associated Press that his son has struggled with his mental health since hitting his head in a fall from a ladder a few years ago.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A public memorial service was held for fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Cooper Dyson in the Tacoma Dome. KOMO-TV reports the service was preceded by a street procession that began at 11 a.m. Monday at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The 25-year-old died in a car crash while rushing to help two officers last week in Parkland in connection with domestic violence call. Dyson’s patrol car crashed into a commercial building.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say Washington’s snowpack is less than a year ago and similar to the start of 2015, the state’s last big drought. The Capital Press reported Monday the statewide snowpack is 47% of normal. It was 46% of normal at this time five years ago. Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says it’s worrisome. Hey says it’s the third slowest start in snow accumulation statewide since the 1990s with one of the driest Novembers on record. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center says the outlook for precipitation is better than normal west of the Cascade crest and normal to the east.