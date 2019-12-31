Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 29 and the Phoenix Suns rallied past the Portland Trail Blazers 122-116. After trailing by 19, the Suns roared back to win their second consecutive game and hand Portland its fourth straight defeat. Ricky Rubio added 18 points and 13 assists for the Suns. Damian Lillard had 33 points and CJ McCollum scored 25 for Portland. Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 22 rebounds.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev scored 22 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat Detroit Mercy 93-72 to wrap up the non-conference season.Ryan Woolridge had 21 points and eight assists for Gonzaga (14-1), which earlier retained the No. 1 ranking in the poll for the second week. Gonzaga had not played since Dec. 21. Drew Timme scored 13 points and Anton Watson 11 for the Zags.Antoine Davis scored 31 points for Detroit Mercy (2-12), which was playing the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since they lost to Michigan in the 1977 NCAA Tournament in Dick Vitale’s last game as the Titans coach.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will open the NFC playoffs on the road after missing their chance to win the NFC West at home. Seattle coach Pete Carroll says it’s still shocking the Seahawks didn’t score in the final seconds of their 26-21 loss to San Francisco. The 49ers won the NFC West and have home-field advantage for the NFC playoffs. Seattle is a wild-card team and will open the postseason at Philadelphia on Sunday. Seattle had seven chances at scoring deep in San Francisco territory, but was twice stopped at the 1-yard line in the final minute.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert says he wouldn’t have been disappointed if he never got to play in a Rose Bowl for Oregon. The Ducks’ senior quarterback returned to school last winter because he wanted to spend more time in the college game with his teammates and friends. Herbert claimed his first Pac-12 title this year, and the Ducks barely missed out on the College Football Playoff. He will lead Oregon against Wisconsin in the 106th Rose Bowl before he moves on to the NFL, where he believes his improved leadership skills from a senior season in college will be a significant asset.