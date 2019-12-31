Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAVE BODY IDENTIFIED

BOISE — A man whose headless torso was found in a remote Idaho cave 40 years ago has finally been identified as an outlaw who killed his wife with an ax and was last seen after escaping from jail in 1916. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 400 words.

NORTHWEST STORM

The Pacific Northwest will ring in the new year with a stormy weather pattern that is expected to bring rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and snow to the mountains. SENT: 207 words.

TWO DEAD-BLACKFOOT: Sheriff: Man kills another man, then self at Blackfoot home

PARKS DIRECTOR-INVESTIGATION: Parks director under investigation for sexual harassment