Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-WILDERNESS AREAS

Forest Service wilderness fee plan gets negative comments

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A plan that would require purchasing a permit before entering three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas has received a largely negative response. The Statesman-Journal reports that more than 13,700 comments were submitted on a proposal to charge $4 to $11 per day to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE COMMISSIONER

Philadelphia names 1st black female police chief

The first black woman named to lead Philadelphia’s troubled police department pledged to be a “conduit” between the community and police and to address the racist and sexist tensions dividing the force. Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday he’s hired Portland Chief Danielle Outlaw to fill the job that’s been open since August when the last commissioner abruptly resigned. Outlaw spent nearly two decades with the police department in Oakland, California, before being named Portland’s chief in August 2017. She calls the new job a privilege and is vowing to restore the public’s trust in the city police department.

TEEN CLIMBER FALL

Teen climber rescued after fall on Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old mountain climber was rescued after falling 500 feet on Mount Hood and hurting his leg. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in at about 9 a.m. Monday about a boy who fell while climbing with a group. Rescue teams reached the teen at about 1 p.m. Monday at an elevation of about 10,500 feet. The sheriff’s office says rescuers put a splint on his leg and over several hours brought him down safely to Timberline Lodge where an ambulance was waiting.

WASHINGTON SNOWPACK

Washington snowpack low, similar to 2015 drought year

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say Washington’s snowpack is less than a year ago and similar to the start of 2015, the state’s last big drought. The Capital Press reported Monday the statewide snowpack is 47% of normal. It was 46% of normal at this time five years ago. Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says it’s worrisome. Hey says it’s the third slowest start in snow accumulation statewide since the 1990s with one of the driest Novembers on record. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center says the outlook for precipitation is better than normal west of the Cascade crest and normal to the east.

PORTLAND SHOOTING

Police say 2 hurt after 50 shots fired in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two people are hurt and one is in custody after at least 50 shots were fired in Northwest Portland. Portland Police Bureau spokesman Sgt. Brad Yakots says the shooting happened at about 3:50 a.m. Monday near Northwest Broadway and Flanders Street. One person with gunshot wounds was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition. Police say a second injured person showed up at a hospital a short time later with critical injuries. Police arrested a suspect near the scene of the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

ILLEGAL DUMPING-OIL

Illegal dumping leads to oil sheen in Columbia Slough

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City of Portland is working to clean up and contain an oil sheen on the Columbia Slough caused by illegal dumping. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says containers discovered late Sunday were dumped on the roadway above the slough near Alderwood Road. City contractors placed booms in the water to contain and absorb the fluid. Environmental Services advises people recreating on the slough to avoid the immediate area around the NE Glass Plant Road bridge. Each container holds a maximum of 275 gallons but only a fraction of that amount of the oil and gas mixture is believed to have reached the slough.

BC-OR-CREAMERY FINE-DUMPING MILK

Oregon fines Organic Valley $26K for dumping milk into river

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined a creamery for river water pollution caused by dumping milk. The Statesman Journal reported Friday that the $26,574 fine was levied against Organic Valley for dumping by its McMinnville Creamery. Department of Environmental Quality officials say the creamery discharged 87 gallons of condensed skim milk and 384 pounds of milk solids into a storm drain that leads to a tributary of the South Yamhill River Jan. 5. The department says the creamery discharged milk into the same drain June 25, which turned the creek white for nearly three-quarters of a mile.

OREGONIAN-COMMENTS SECTION

Oregonian newspaper to end comments section on website

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregonian newspaper has announced it will end online comments on its website in the new year. In a post on its website on Sunday, the Oregonian/Oregon Live said it was following the footsteps of many other news organizations in the past decade that have done away with the feature. The comments will be eliminated starting at 6 a.m. on January 2. Oregon’s largest news operation said the vast majority of its readers do not write in or read the comments section. The Oregonian also said uncivil conversations online take too many resources to moderate.