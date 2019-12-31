Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BC-WA-PAID FAMILY LEAVE-WASHINGTON

Washington workers can soon access paid family leave benefit

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting Thursday, employees in Washington state can start applying for time off under the state’s paid family leave law. Eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both. An additional two weeks may be used if there is a serious health condition with a pregnancy. The time does not need to be taken consecutively, but a minimum of eight hours at a time must be used if the benefit is claimed. For the past year, employees and employers have paid into the program that was approved by the Legislature in 2017. Premiums of 0.4 percent of workers’ wages fund the program, with 63 percent paid by employees and 37 percent paid by employers.

AP-LOGGING ROAD-BODY

Man arrested in California in Washington state killing

SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives have arrested a 32-year-old in California in connection with the death of a man whose body was found near a logging road in Washington state last week. The King County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Staeheli was arrested Sunday with the assistance of California police as he left a hotel room in Red Bluff, California, north of Sacramento. Thirty-four-year-old Brandt Stewart was found dead in Skykomish, east of Seattle. His father told The Associated Press that his son has struggled with his mental health since hitting his head in a fall from a ladder a few years ago.

DEPUTY-MEMORIAL SERVICE

Deputy’s memorial service held in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A public memorial service was held for fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Cooper Dyson in the Tacoma Dome. KOMO-TV reports the service was preceded by a street procession that began at 11 a.m. Monday at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The 25-year-old died in a car crash while rushing to help two officers last week in Parkland in connection with domestic violence call. Dyson’s patrol car crashed into a commercial building.

WASHINGTON SNOWPACK

Washington snowpack low, similar to 2015 drought year

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say Washington’s snowpack is less than a year ago and similar to the start of 2015, the state’s last big drought. The Capital Press reported Monday the statewide snowpack is 47% of normal. It was 46% of normal at this time five years ago. Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says it’s worrisome. Hey says it’s the third slowest start in snow accumulation statewide since the 1990s with one of the driest Novembers on record. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center says the outlook for precipitation is better than normal west of the Cascade crest and normal to the east.

TOBACCO AGE LIMIT

Tobacco purchase age increases to 21 in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s age for legally purchasing tobacco was set to increase from 18 to 21 beginning Jan. 1, but a change in federal law has already effectively raised the age. The Seattle Times reported the state Liquor and Cannabis Board says that prior to Jan. 1, state officers will provide education to retailers rather than pursuing enforcement. Congress inserted the provision raising the purchase age into an emergency spending bill signed by the president Dec. 20. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has requested that more regulations on vaping products be adopted in the next Washington state legislative session beginning Jan. 13.

DUCK HUNTERS-RESCUE

3 Washington state duck hunters rescued after boat overturns

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Washington state duck hunters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and a witness after their boat overturned near the Skagit River. KOMO-TV reports one hunter was assisted to safety by the witness Sunday afternoon near the river entrance. The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office requested Coast Guard assistance after an unsuccessful attempt to rescue the other two men stranded in mudflats. A Coast Guard rescue helicopter conducting a training operation in the San Juan Islands diverted to the scene and hoisted them to safety. The men were in reported in good condition after medics examined them at a nearby baseball field.

OREGON-WILDERNESS AREAS

Forest Service wilderness fee plan gets negative comments

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A plan that would require purchasing a permit before entering three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas has received a largely negative response. The Statesman-Journal reports that more than 13,700 comments were submitted on a proposal to charge $4 to $11 per day to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning in 2020.

PAINE FIELD-PLANE LANDING

No injuries after airplane lands off runway at Paine Field

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a small airplane landed off the runway at Paine Field outside of Seattle.KIRO-TV reports the single-engine plane’s landing gear collapsed as it was coming in north of the main runway in Everett about 11 a.m. Sunday.The plane landed off the runway and onto the grass.

LINK PROJECT-INVESTIGATION

Washington state to investigate claims over failed expansion

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has opened formal investigations into complaints over a failed funding drive to expand a convention complex. The Tri-City Herald reported Sunday that the Public Disclosure Commission will investigate The Link project for the Three Rivers Convention Center campus in Kennewick. The use of public money for the campaign to pass a tax increase is central to the complaints. The Kennewick Public Facilities District submitted a 2017 tax request that failed to pass a public referendum. The complaints say district officials did not follow state rules during the campaign for a sales tax increase.

WASH ALL-STATE TEAM

Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka voted AP Washington player of year

SEATTLE (AP) — Steilacoom junior Emeka Egbuka has been named The Associated Press Washington state high school football player of the year. The star wide receiver was a unanimous choice as the state player of the year for all classifications in voting conducted by sports writers and editors from around the state. Egbuka helped lead Steilacoom to the Class 2A championship game. One of the top recruits in the country for the class of 2021, Egbuka had 2,240 all-purpose yards and 35 total touchdowns. He had more than 1,500 yards receiving. Egbuka was also voted the player of the year for Class 2A.