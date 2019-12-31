Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORM

SEATTLE – A stormy weather pattern that is expected to bring multiple rounds of heavy rains, gusty winds and feet of snow to the mountains. DEVELOPING.

SPORTS

FBN—ROSE BOWL PREVIEW

PASADENA, Calif. — When Oregon and Wisconsin met in the Rose Bowl eight years ago, the Ducks’ inventive offense contrasted sharply with the Badgers’ old-school style. The Ducks have changed their philosophies since, and the Badgers have stuck with what got them back to a rematch in the Granddaddy of Them All. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 3 p.m. PST.

ALSO MOVED:

—HOSPITAL SUED-BEND: Woman’s family sues Bend hospital over her death.

—CHILD RAPIST-SENTENCE: Convicted child rapist sentenced to minimum of 43 years.

—PARKS DIRECTOR-INVESTIGATION: Parks director under investigation for sexual harassment.