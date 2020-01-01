Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The headless torso that was found in a remote Idaho cave 40 years ago has finally been identified as belonging to an outlaw who killed his wife with an ax and was last seen after escaping from jail in 1916. Joseph Henry Loveless disappeared after he sawed through jail bars. A family hunting for arrowheads in Buffalo Cave in 1979 found his remains wrapped in burlap and buried in a shallow grave. Clark County Sheriff Bart May says the case will remain open because investigators don’t yet know who killed Loveless.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has become the latest state to signal its willingness to continue accepting refugees for resettlement despite a presidential order giving state and local governments the ability to refuse them. The Times-News reported Twin Falls County commissioners unanimously approved accepting refugees after hearing testimony from community members, business owners and church leaders in support of the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center. Republican Gov. Brad Little joined 30 other governors nationwide who have agreed to accept refugees. The state and county actions were in response to the executive order signed by President Donald Trump in September.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bidding farewell to 2019 with a stormy weather pattern that is bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and snow to the mountains. Rain and strong winds hit Western Washington Tuesday. Washington Department of Transportation officials closed the Hood Canal Bridge twice Tuesday because of high winds. In Spokane about 3.5 inches of snow has fallen since Monday. That snow was pushing into Idaho, where officials said up to 12 inches could fall in the mountains. In Oregon, gale warnings and high surf advisories were in effect Tuesday with up to 3 inches of rain expected in places.

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The director of the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department in Oregon is under investigation by the city for sexual harassment. Documents provided to The Astorian show that a woman who works with Tim Williams told the city in November that his behavior was inappropriate and upsetting. The woman said he hugged her in a sexually suggestive manner and tried to discuss his pornography problem and fetishes with her. Williams started his job in Astoria in January. He grew up in southeast Idaho and worked for several parks departments, most recently in Roswell, New Mexico. Williams could not be reached for comment.