Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of Jason Washington, who campus police shot and killed in 2018. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports as part of the settlement, some of the money will go to create a memorial scholarship fund in Washington’s name. The university also agreed to provide campus police with additional training. Officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie shot Washington, a U.S. postal worker and Navy veteran in a chaotic scene as Washington tried to break up a fight near the Cheerful Tortoise on June 29, 2018.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s new police chief Jami Resch was sworn in during a private ceremony. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 20-year bureau veteran sworn in Tuesday succeeds Danielle Outlaw, who stepped down to become Philadelphia’s next police commissioner. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement Monday at the same time he announced Outlaw’s departure. Resch made $185,556.80 as the bureau’s No. 2 and now will be paid an annual salary of $215,000.

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The director of the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department in Oregon is under investigation by the city for sexual harassment. Documents provided to The Astorian show that a woman who works with Tim Williams told the city in November that his behavior was inappropriate and upsetting. The woman said he hugged her in a sexually suggestive manner and tried to discuss his pornography problem and fetishes with her. Williams started his job in Astoria in January. He grew up in southeast Idaho and worked for several parks departments, most recently in Roswell, New Mexico. Williams could not be reached for comment.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bidding farewell to 2019 with a stormy weather pattern that is bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and snow to the mountains. Rain and strong winds hit Western Washington Tuesday. Washington Department of Transportation officials closed the Hood Canal Bridge twice Tuesday because of high winds. In Spokane about 3.5 inches of snow has fallen since Monday. That snow was pushing into Idaho, where officials said up to 12 inches could fall in the mountains. In Oregon, gale warnings and high surf advisories were in effect Tuesday with up to 3 inches of rain expected in places.