Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bidding farewell to 2019 with a stormy weather pattern that is bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and snow to the mountains. Rain and strong winds hit Western Washington Tuesday. Washington Department of Transportation officials closed the Hood Canal Bridge twice Tuesday because of high winds. In Spokane about 3.5 inches of snow has fallen since Monday. That snow was pushing into Idaho, where officials said up to 12 inches could fall in the mountains. In Oregon, gale warnings and high surf advisories were in effect Tuesday with up to 3 inches of rain expected in places.

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Snohomish County man whose body was found along a Skykomish logging road last week. KOMO-TV reports Brandt Stewart was shot in the head and found by a hiker on December 23. That’s according to his family. His backpack and wallet were missing. Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office says over the weekend, investigators identified a 32-year-old Jeremy Staeheli as the suspect and tracked him to Red Bluff, California. He was arrested Sunday and awaits extradition to Washington state.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two officers were shot and a 23-year-old man is dead after a confrontation erupted in gunfire in a Seattle suburb. Seattle TV station KOMO reports that officers responded to a report of a dispute in a parking lot early Tuesday in the city of Federal Way and spoke to a man in a car. Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang says at some point the man fired from the car and seven officers also fired shots. He says the officers had been treated and released from hospitals. All the officers are on paid leave while an investigation is completed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s new police chief Jami Resch was sworn in during a private ceremony. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 20-year bureau veteran sworn in Tuesday succeeds Danielle Outlaw, who stepped down to become Philadelphia’s next police commissioner. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement Monday at the same time he announced Outlaw’s departure. Resch made $185,556.80 as the bureau’s No. 2 and now will be paid an annual salary of $215,000.