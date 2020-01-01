Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Oregon faces Wisconsin in the 106th Rose Bowl. These schools met in the Granddaddy of Them All eight years ago and put on one of the most exciting games in this bowl’s long history. Both programs are stacked with elite offensive talent again. They’ve also got two of the best defenses in the country. Both schools fell just short of the College Football Playoff and they get a trip to Pasadena as a consolation prize.

UNDATED (AP) — The final drive in the final game on the final weekend of the 2019 NFL season had it all. There was a fourth-down conversion and a debatable non-call on what the Seahawks thought was defensive pass interference. And there was a costly delay-of-game penalty on Seattle that marred Marshawn Lynch’s return to the team. The 49ers pulled out the win that gave them home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs when they stopped the Seahawks just inches from the goal line.