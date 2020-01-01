Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HANFORD-HIRING

RICHLAND, Wash. — The initial staff has arrived at the Analytical Laboratory, the first of the four major facilities at the Hanford $17 billion vitrification plant to have a Washington state permit to operate. The inaugural team of eight chemists is setting up shop there as the plant prepares to start treating Hanford’s radioactive waste by the end of 2023. By Annette Cary with the Tri-City Herald. SENT: 530 words.

SHOOTING WOLVES LAWSUIT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Fish and Wildlife will ask a King County judge Jan. 3 to partially dismiss a lawsuit that opposes shooting wolves. The Capital Press reports wolf advocates are suing to halt the department from killing wolves until it completes an environmental review that could take two or more years. SENT: 240 words.

IN BRIEF:

—LUNCH DEBT PAID: Anonymous donors cover student lunch debt at Kuna schools.

—INMATE DEATH: An Ontario inmate has died in prison.

—HIT-AND-RUN INVESTIGATION: Idaho State Police searching for hit-and-run driver.