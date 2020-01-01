Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAMPUS POLICE SHOOT-SETTLEMENT

Portland State University to pay $1M in man’s fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of Jason Washington, who campus police shot and killed in 2018. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports as part of the settlement, some of the money will go to create a memorial scholarship fund in Washington’s name. The university also agreed to provide campus police with additional training. Officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie shot Washington, a U.S. postal worker and Navy veteran in a chaotic scene as Washington tried to break up a fight near the Cheerful Tortoise on June 29, 2018.

NEW POLICE CHIEF-PORTLAND

New Portland police chief sworn in

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s new police chief Jami Resch was sworn in during a private ceremony. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 20-year bureau veteran sworn in Tuesday succeeds Danielle Outlaw, who stepped down to become Philadelphia’s next police commissioner. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement Monday at the same time he announced Outlaw’s departure. Resch made $185,556.80 as the bureau’s No. 2 and now will be paid an annual salary of $215,000.

PARKS DIRECTOR-INVESTIGATION

City parks director being investigated for sexual harassment

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The director of the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department in Oregon is under investigation by the city for sexual harassment. Documents provided to The Astorian show that a woman who works with Tim Williams told the city in November that his behavior was inappropriate and upsetting. The woman said he hugged her in a sexually suggestive manner and tried to discuss his pornography problem and fetishes with her. Williams started his job in Astoria in January. He grew up in southeast Idaho and worked for several parks departments, most recently in Roswell, New Mexico. Williams could not be reached for comment.

NORTHWEST STORM

Pacific Northwest sees stormy end to 2019

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bidding farewell to 2019 with a stormy weather pattern that is bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and snow to the mountains. Rain and strong winds hit Western Washington Tuesday. Washington Department of Transportation officials closed the Hood Canal Bridge twice Tuesday because of high winds. In Spokane about 3.5 inches of snow has fallen since Monday. That snow was pushing into Idaho, where officials said up to 12 inches could fall in the mountains. In Oregon, gale warnings and high surf advisories were in effect Tuesday with up to 3 inches of rain expected in places.

HOSPITAL SUED-BEND

Woman’s family sues Bend hospital over her death

BEND, Ore. (AP) — St. Charles Health System is facing a $26.5 million wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a Jacksonville, Oregon, woman who died of septic shock after a breast infection in 2017. The Bulletin reports the family of Casey Galusha-Beck filed suit last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court, naming two St. Charles doctors as co-defendants. The suit says after Galusha-Beck’s infection was successfully treated, hospital staff missed obvious signs of adrenal insufficiency, which led to circulatory collapse and death. St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman declined to discuss the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.

BC-CHILD RAPIST-SENTENCE

Convicted child rapist sentenced to minimum of 43 years

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sentenced child rapist Robert Munger to a minimum of 43 years in prison, a penalty that means the 70-year-old likely will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Daily News reports Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Michael Evans sentenced the Kelso resident Monday to the highest end of his sentencing range. Munger was convicted in several child sex abuse cases that took four trials and two years to complete. His attorney has said Munger will appeal.

OREGON-WILDERNESS AREAS

Forest Service wilderness fee plan gets negative comments

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A plan that would require purchasing a permit before entering three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas has received a largely negative response. The Statesman-Journal reports that more than 13,700 comments were submitted on a proposal to charge $4 to $11 per day to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE COMMISSIONER

Philadelphia names 1st black female police chief

The first black woman named to lead Philadelphia’s troubled police department pledged to be a “conduit” between the community and police and to address the racist and sexist tensions dividing the force. Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday he’s hired Portland Chief Danielle Outlaw to fill the job that’s been open since August when the last commissioner abruptly resigned. Outlaw spent nearly two decades with the police department in Oakland, California, before being named Portland’s chief in August 2017. She calls the new job a privilege and is vowing to restore the public’s trust in the city police department.