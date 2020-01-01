Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORM

Pacific Northwest sees stormy end to 2019

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bidding farewell to 2019 with a stormy weather pattern that is bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and snow to the mountains. Rain and strong winds hit Western Washington Tuesday. Washington Department of Transportation officials closed the Hood Canal Bridge twice Tuesday because of high winds. In Spokane about 3.5 inches of snow has fallen since Monday. That snow was pushing into Idaho, where officials said up to 12 inches could fall in the mountains. In Oregon, gale warnings and high surf advisories were in effect Tuesday with up to 3 inches of rain expected in places.

WASHINGTON-POLICE SHOOTING

2 officers hurt, man killed in shooting near Seattle

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two officers were shot and a 23-year-old man is dead after a confrontation erupted in gunfire in a Seattle suburb. Seattle TV station KOMO reports that officers responded to a report of a dispute in a parking lot early Tuesday in the city of Federal Way and spoke to a man in a car. Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang says at some point the man fired from the car and seven officers also fired shots. He says the officers had been treated and released from hospitals. All the officers are on paid leave while an investigation is completed.

NEW POLICE CHIEF-PORTLAND

New Portland police chief sworn in

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s new police chief Jami Resch was sworn in during a private ceremony. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 20-year bureau veteran sworn in Tuesday succeeds Danielle Outlaw, who stepped down to become Philadelphia’s next police commissioner. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement Monday at the same time he announced Outlaw’s departure. Resch made $185,556.80 as the bureau’s No. 2 and now will be paid an annual salary of $215,000.

PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL REZONING

Failed rezoning for psychiatric hospital challenged in court

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A property owner from Washington state has taken the city of Tacoma to court after City Council votes no on rezone allowing the development of a second psychiatric hospital in the city. The News Tribune reports that Tacoma Life Properties LLC that owns the property filed a land-use petition against the city last week over the failed rezoning ordinance. Tacoma City Council members say not all the facilities need to be located in the same district, but the court filing says it was originally approved in September and no one appealed. City officials say they are reviewing the filing.

SUSPECT FREED-PROSECUTOR MISCONDUCT

Judge sanctions Washington state prosecutor for misconduct

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state judge has sanctioned a prosecutor for misconduct in a robbery and shooting case that resulted in the suspect being released. The Everett Herald reported Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Rutherford has been ordered to apologize to the defense attorney, police and her Snohomish County colleagues. A judge said Rutherford withheld and destroyed evidence, threatened a witness into testifying and repeatedly lied to the court. Rutherford defended her actions in court documents, saying life circumstances including a medical procedure and a bereavement delayed her preparation for trial. She remains employed with the prosecutor’s office.

BC-CHILD RAPIST-SENTENCE

Convicted child rapist sentenced to minimum of 43 years

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sentenced child rapist Robert Munger to a minimum of 43 years in prison, a penalty that means the 70-year-old likely will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Daily News reports Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Michael Evans sentenced the Kelso resident Monday to the highest end of his sentencing range. Munger was convicted in several child sex abuse cases that took four trials and two years to complete. His attorney has said Munger will appeal.

PARKS DIRECTOR-INVESTIGATION

City parks director being investigated for sexual harassment

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The director of the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department in Oregon is under investigation by the city for sexual harassment. Documents provided to The Astorian show that a woman who works with Tim Williams told the city in November that his behavior was inappropriate and upsetting. The woman said he hugged her in a sexually suggestive manner and tried to discuss his pornography problem and fetishes with her. Williams started his job in Astoria in January. He grew up in southeast Idaho and worked for several parks departments, most recently in Roswell, New Mexico. Williams could not be reached for comment.

BC-WA-PAID FAMILY LEAVE-WASHINGTON

Washington workers can soon access paid family leave benefit

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting Thursday, employees in Washington state can start applying for time off under the state’s paid family leave law. Eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both. An additional two weeks may be used if there is a serious health condition with a pregnancy. The time does not need to be taken consecutively, but a minimum of eight hours at a time must be used if the benefit is claimed. For the past year, employees and employers have paid into the program that was approved by the Legislature in 2017. Premiums of 0.4 percent of workers’ wages fund the program, with 63 percent paid by employees and 37 percent paid by employers.

AP-LOGGING ROAD-BODY

Man arrested in California in Washington state killing

SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives have arrested a 32-year-old in California in connection with the death of a man whose body was found near a logging road in Washington state last week. The King County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Staeheli was arrested Sunday with the assistance of California police as he left a hotel room in Red Bluff, California, north of Sacramento. Thirty-four-year-old Brandt Stewart was found dead in Skykomish, east of Seattle. His father told The Associated Press that his son has struggled with his mental health since hitting his head in a fall from a ladder a few years ago.