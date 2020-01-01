AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 01.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 01 New Year’s Day – New Year’s Day * Traditional New Year’s Day celebrations take place around the world

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jan. 03 10:00 AM WSDOT press event on upcoming ferry schedule changes – Washington State Department of Transportation holds media availability to discuss upcoming temporary ferry schedule changes on the Bainbridge Island and Bremerton routes which will run from 4 Jan to 20 Jan

Location: Colman Dock, 801 Alaskan Way Pier 52, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wsdot

Contacts: Sharon Gavin, WSDOT, gavins@wsdot.wa.gov, 1 206 515 3913