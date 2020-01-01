Washington News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 1 p.m.

HANFORD-HIRING

RICHLAND, Wash. — The initial staff has arrived at the Analytical Laboratory, the first of the four major facilities at the Hanford $17 billion vitrification plant to have a Washington state permit to operate. The inaugural team of eight chemists is setting up shop there as the plant prepares to start treating Hanford’s radioactive waste by the end of 2023. By Annette Cary with the Tri-City Herald. SENT: 530 words.

OUTDOOR PERMITS-FEE INCREASES

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon public land officials have announced visiting and recreational activity costs are expected to increase while new permit systems limit access to large regions of backcountry. The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that the new fees and permits to hike, boat, fish and visit lands target low-paying groups to combat overcrowding amid a statewide population increase. SENT: 190 words.

SHOOTING WOLVES LAWSUIT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Fish and Wildlife will ask a King County judge Jan. 3 to partially dismiss a lawsuit that opposes shooting wolves. The Capital Press reports wolf advocates are suing to halt the department from killing wolves until it completes an environmental review that could take two or more years. SENT: 240 words.

SPORTS

FBN-SEAHAWKS-HOMER

RENTON, Wash. — For all the hype and attention that came with Marshawn Lynch’s return, the running back who made the biggest impression in Week 17 for the Seattle Seahawks was rookie Travis Homer. It was a strong statement by Homer that no matter what happens in the playoffs, he should have a bigger role in 2020. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words. By 8 p.m. EST.

IN BRIEF:

—TRAPPED IN TUMBLEWEEDS: Cars get trapped in tumbleweeds on Washington state highway.

—SEATTLE SHOOTING: Seattle police chase, arrest shooting suspect.

—STABBING SENTENCE: Man at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor sentenced for knife assault.

—MAN SHOT-FATAL: Man shot in the face identified as hip-hop artist.

—STUDENT VACCINATION DEADLINE: Washington state law requires student vaccinations by Jan. 8.

—MARRIOTT-RACE LAWSUIT: Black guest at Portland hotel sues over ‘no party’ promise.