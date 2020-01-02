Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — A pair of anonymous donors shelled out big to wipe out the student lunch debt at schools in the Kuna School District. KTVB-TV reports school officials announced the $23,250 gift on Tuesday, thanking the donors for their generosity. The debt is from unpaid meal charges at Kuna schools. The donation comes after Secret Santas pitched in to pay off lunch debt for kids at Boise schools earlier in December.

CAREY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho land management officials have secured a conservation land use easement on the Cenarrusa Ranch ensuring the land in that area is not developed. The Times-News reported Monday that the Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy in Idaho finalized the easement near Carey after years of discussion. Officials say the land use law ensures protection of more than 3 miles of access routes and about 13 square miles of land including sage grouse habitat and migration corridors for wildlife. Land officials say they support keeping this area intact.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Oregon Department of Corrections says an Ontario inmate has died. Sixty-nine year old Joseph Edward Tavares was serving a life sentence for aggravated murder when he died Tuesday afternoon. Tavares started serving his sentence in 1996. He passed away in the infirmary while on hospice. Corrections officials say they take all in-custody deaths seriously. They say the agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state.

CALDWELL, Idah (AP) — Idaho State Police are still looking for the person that hit a pedestrian in Caldwell early Wednesday morning. According to ISP, two people were crossing State Highway 19 on foot around 1:00 a.m. when a vehicle headed westbound struck of them. KTVB-TV reports the victim was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. The second person was unharmed. Police are looking for a Kia or Hyundai passenger car with a broken headlight on the passenger side. The color of the car is still unknown.