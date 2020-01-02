Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suspected serial killer will soon return to Clark County, Washington to be charged with the murder of a teen found dead in the 1970s. KOIN-TV reports Warren Forrest has been behind bars since 1978, serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake. But he’s suspected of abducting and killing a total of seven women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River. One of those girls was Martha Morrison. Prosecutors in Clark County recently issued a first-degree murder warrant against Forrest for Morrison’s killing. Forrest is expected to be transferred from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to appear in Clark County court sometime next week.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Oregon Department of Corrections says an Ontario inmate has died. Sixty-nine year old Joseph Edward Tavares was serving a life sentence for aggravated murder when he died Tuesday afternoon. Tavares started serving his sentence in 1996. He passed away in the infirmary while on hospice. Corrections officials say they take all in-custody deaths seriously. They say the agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon public land officials have announced visiting and recreational activity costs are expected to increase while new permit systems limit access to large regions of backcountry. The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that the new fees and permits to hike, boat, fish and visit lands target low-paying groups to combat overcrowding amid a statewide population increase. Officials say anyone operating a non-motorized boat over 10-feet long in any boatable waterway must purchase a waterway access permit effective New Year’s Day. Officials say the cost of fishing and hunting licenses, adult angling tags and recreational vehicle campsites have also increased.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Northeast Portland, Oregon. KATU-TV reports Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Northeast 148th Avenue at around 4 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people injured with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital. Police have not released their conditions. Officers secured the crime scene and closed the streets in all directions.