Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suspected serial killer will soon return to Clark County, Washington to be charged with the murder of a teen found dead in the 1970s. KOIN-TV reports Warren Forrest has been behind bars since 1978, serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake. But he’s suspected of abducting and killing a total of seven women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River. One of those girls was Martha Morrison. Prosecutors in Clark County recently issued a first-degree murder warrant against Forrest for Morrison’s killing. Forrest is expected to be transferred from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to appear in Clark County court sometime next week.

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Some people spent part of their New Year’s Eve trapped on a Washington state highway after tumbleweeds blocked their route. YakTriNews reports the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that State Route 240 was closed in both directions. Trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall. The Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene. Another trooper said Wednesday that one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds was found at daylight but no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police chased and arrested a suspect after they saw him shoot another man in Pioneer Square. KOMO-TV reports the officers were patrolling the area at about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday when they witnessed the shooting. Detective Patrick Michaud of the Seattle police says the suspect then fled on foot. Officers chased after the suspect and took him into custody without further incident. Medics rushed the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died due to the severity of his injuries. No other information was immediately available about the victim.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A man living at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing his wife’s boyfriend. The Kitsap Sun reports Masson Warwick Manson pleaded guilty in November to two counts of second-degree assault for the Aug. 11 attack. Manson’s wife was also injured as she struggled to take the knife away from Manson. He was sentenced Dec. 9. The woman, who was a member of the Navy, wrote in court documents that she had suffered years of abuse from Manson and that the stabbing occurred in front of the couple’s daughter.