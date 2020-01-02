Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 to win its third straight trip to the Rose Bowl. Justin Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown on a 30-yard run with 7:41 to play. Brady Breeze returned a fumble 31 yards for an early touchdown for the Ducks. Herbert then made his go-ahead rambling run on the next snap after Breeze forced another fumble in yet another frenetic edition of this venerated bowl game. Aron Cruickshank returned an early kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown as the Big Ten runner-up Badgers lost in their fourth consecutive trip to Pasadena over the last 10 years.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Based on his conversations with the NFL, Seattle coach Pete Carroll believes the league wishes there had been pass interference called on the field against San Francisco’s Fred Warner late in the Seahawks’ loss to the 49ers last week. Carroll was asked about the third-and-goal pass intended for tight end Jacob Hollister in the closing seconds of the 26-21 loss to San Francisco. Carroll indicated earlier in the week he wanted clarification from the league about what they saw on the play and the decision not to flag Warner on the field or have a more extensive review of the play by replay officials in New York.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Paul Chryst succinctly summed up why his Wisconsin squad lost Wednesday’s 106th Rose Bowl to Oregon despite running 22 more plays and dominating time of possession. The Badgers coach says his team was unable to overcome themselves after four turnovers and untimely penalties contributed to a 28-27 defeat. Three fumbles and an interception resulted in 21 Oregon points, while nine penalties stalled a couple drives. Running back Jonathan Taylor reached 2,000 rushing yards for the second straight season, but did not announce if he will forgo his senior season for the NFL draft.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitchell Robinson made all 11 shots and had 22 points, Julius Randle added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks spoiled Carmelo Anthony’s strong return to Madison Square Garden by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-93 for their season-high third straight victory. Anthony scored 26 points, his most since returning to the NBA, and was cheered before and during the game at the arena where he played 6 1/2 seasons. But he was on the bench at the start of the Knicks’ 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter that broke open the game.