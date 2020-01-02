Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-HEMP

BOISE — An Idaho lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that will make hemp legal in the state. SENT: 376 words.

DERAILED TRAIN-DIESEL LEAK: Fuel cleanup underway after train derails in Idaho river

U-HAUL-NOT HIRING SMOKERS: Smokers, do not apply: U-Haul won’t hire some nicotine users

BC-FBC—POTATO BOWL PREVIEW CAPSULE

BOISE — Ohio and Nevada will meet for the first time in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Ohio is looking for its third straight bowl game victory and would become just the third team from the Mid-American Conference to accomplish that feat with a win. SENT: 549 words.