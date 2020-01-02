Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LUNCH DEBT PAID

Anonymous donors cover student lunch debt at Kuna schools

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — A pair of anonymous donors shelled out big to wipe out the student lunch debt at schools in the Kuna School District. KTVB-TV reports school officials announced the $23,250 gift on Tuesday, thanking the donors for their generosity. The debt is from unpaid meal charges at Kuna schools. The donation comes after Secret Santas pitched in to pay off lunch debt for kids at Boise schools earlier in December.

LAND CONSERVATION EASEMENT

Conservation easement secured for Idaho wildlife, lands

CAREY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho land management officials have secured a conservation land use easement on the Cenarrusa Ranch ensuring the land in that area is not developed. The Times-News reported Monday that the Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy in Idaho finalized the easement near Carey after years of discussion. Officials say the land use law ensures protection of more than 3 miles of access routes and about 13 square miles of land including sage grouse habitat and migration corridors for wildlife. Land officials say they support keeping this area intact.

INMATE DEATH

Inmate in Ontario prison has died

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Oregon Department of Corrections says an Ontario inmate has died. Sixty-nine year old Joseph Edward Tavares was serving a life sentence for aggravated murder when he died Tuesday afternoon. Tavares started serving his sentence in 1996. He passed away in the infirmary while on hospice. Corrections officials say they take all in-custody deaths seriously. They say the agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state.

HIT-AND-RUN INVESTIGATION

Idaho State Police searching for hit-and-run driver

CALDWELL, Idah (AP) — Idaho State Police are still looking for the person that hit a pedestrian in Caldwell early Wednesday morning. According to ISP, two people were crossing State Highway 19 on foot around 1:00 a.m. when a vehicle headed westbound struck of them. KTVB-TV reports the victim was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. The second person was unharmed. Police are looking for a Kia or Hyundai passenger car with a broken headlight on the passenger side. The color of the car is still unknown.

AP-US-CAVE-BODY-IDENTIFIED

Headless torso found in Idaho cave identified as bootlegger

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The headless torso that was found in a remote Idaho cave 40 years ago has finally been identified as belonging to an outlaw who killed his wife with an ax and was last seen after escaping from jail in 1916. Joseph Henry Loveless disappeared after he sawed through jail bars. A family hunting for arrowheads in Buffalo Cave in 1979 found his remains wrapped in burlap and buried in a shallow grave. Clark County Sheriff Bart May says the case will remain open because investigators don’t yet know who killed Loveless.

REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT

County, governor support refugee resettlement in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has become the latest state to signal its willingness to continue accepting refugees for resettlement despite a presidential order giving state and local governments the ability to refuse them. The Times-News reported Twin Falls County commissioners unanimously approved accepting refugees after hearing testimony from community members, business owners and church leaders in support of the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center. Republican Gov. Brad Little joined 30 other governors nationwide who have agreed to accept refugees. The state and county actions were in response to the executive order signed by President Donald Trump in September.