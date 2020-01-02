Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW MURDER CHARGE

Suspected serial killer faces murder charge in 1970s case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suspected serial killer will soon return to Clark County, Washington to be charged with the murder of a teen found dead in the 1970s. KOIN-TV reports Warren Forrest has been behind bars since 1978, serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake. But he’s suspected of abducting and killing a total of seven women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River. One of those girls was Martha Morrison. Prosecutors in Clark County recently issued a first-degree murder warrant against Forrest for Morrison’s killing. Forrest is expected to be transferred from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to appear in Clark County court sometime next week.

INMATE DEATH

Inmate in Ontario prison has died

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Oregon Department of Corrections says an Ontario inmate has died. Sixty-nine year old Joseph Edward Tavares was serving a life sentence for aggravated murder when he died Tuesday afternoon. Tavares started serving his sentence in 1996. He passed away in the infirmary while on hospice. Corrections officials say they take all in-custody deaths seriously. They say the agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state.

OUTDOOR PERMITS-FEE INCREASES

Oregon introduces 6 new permits, fee increases to hike, fish

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon public land officials have announced visiting and recreational activity costs are expected to increase while new permit systems limit access to large regions of backcountry. The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that the new fees and permits to hike, boat, fish and visit lands target low-paying groups to combat overcrowding amid a statewide population increase. Officials say anyone operating a non-motorized boat over 10-feet long in any boatable waterway must purchase a waterway access permit effective New Year’s Day. Officials say the cost of fishing and hunting licenses, adult angling tags and recreational vehicle campsites have also increased.

AP-PORTLAND SHOOTING

Portland police investigate New Year’s shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Northeast Portland, Oregon. KATU-TV reports Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Northeast 148th Avenue at around 4 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people injured with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital. Police have not released their conditions. Officers secured the crime scene and closed the streets in all directions.

CAMPUS POLICE SHOOT-SETTLEMENT

Portland State University to pay $1M in man’s fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of Jason Washington, who campus police shot and killed in 2018. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports as part of the settlement, some of the money will go to create a memorial scholarship fund in Washington’s name. The university also agreed to provide campus police with additional training. Officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie shot Washington, a U.S. postal worker and Navy veteran in a chaotic scene as Washington tried to break up a fight near the Cheerful Tortoise on June 29, 2018.

NEW POLICE CHIEF-PORTLAND

New Portland police chief sworn in

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s new police chief Jami Resch was sworn in during a private ceremony. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 20-year bureau veteran sworn in Tuesday succeeds Danielle Outlaw, who stepped down to become Philadelphia’s next police commissioner. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement Monday at the same time he announced Outlaw’s departure. Resch made $185,556.80 as the bureau’s No. 2 and now will be paid an annual salary of $215,000.

PARKS DIRECTOR-INVESTIGATION

City parks director being investigated for sexual harassment

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The director of the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department in Oregon is under investigation by the city for sexual harassment. Documents provided to The Astorian show that a woman who works with Tim Williams told the city in November that his behavior was inappropriate and upsetting. The woman said he hugged her in a sexually suggestive manner and tried to discuss his pornography problem and fetishes with her. Williams started his job in Astoria in January. He grew up in southeast Idaho and worked for several parks departments, most recently in Roswell, New Mexico. Williams could not be reached for comment.

NORTHWEST STORM

Pacific Northwest sees stormy end to 2019

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bidding farewell to 2019 with a stormy weather pattern that is bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and snow to the mountains. Rain and strong winds hit Western Washington Tuesday. Washington Department of Transportation officials closed the Hood Canal Bridge twice Tuesday because of high winds. In Spokane about 3.5 inches of snow has fallen since Monday. That snow was pushing into Idaho, where officials said up to 12 inches could fall in the mountains. In Oregon, gale warnings and high surf advisories were in effect Tuesday with up to 3 inches of rain expected in places.