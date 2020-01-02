Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW MURDER CHARGE

Suspected serial killer faces murder charge in 1970s case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suspected serial killer will soon return to Clark County, Washington to be charged with the murder of a teen found dead in the 1970s. KOIN-TV reports Warren Forrest has been behind bars since 1978, serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake. But he’s suspected of abducting and killing a total of seven women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River. One of those girls was Martha Morrison. Prosecutors in Clark County recently issued a first-degree murder warrant against Forrest for Morrison’s killing. Forrest is expected to be transferred from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to appear in Clark County court sometime next week.

TRAPPED IN TUMBLEWEEDS

Cars get trapped in tumbleweeds on Washington state highway

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Some people spent part of their New Year’s Eve trapped on a Washington state highway after tumbleweeds blocked their route. YakTriNews reports the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that State Route 240 was closed in both directions. Trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall. The Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene. Another trooper said Wednesday that one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds was found at daylight but no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

SEATTLE SHOOTING

Seattle police chase, arrest shooting suspect

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police chased and arrested a suspect after they saw him shoot another man in Pioneer Square. KOMO-TV reports the officers were patrolling the area at about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday when they witnessed the shooting. Detective Patrick Michaud of the Seattle police says the suspect then fled on foot. Officers chased after the suspect and took him into custody without further incident. Medics rushed the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died due to the severity of his injuries. No other information was immediately available about the victim.

STABBING SENTENCE

Man at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor sentenced for knife assault

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A man living at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing his wife’s boyfriend. The Kitsap Sun reports Masson Warwick Manson pleaded guilty in November to two counts of second-degree assault for the Aug. 11 attack. Manson’s wife was also injured as she struggled to take the knife away from Manson. He was sentenced Dec. 9. The woman, who was a member of the Navy, wrote in court documents that she had suffered years of abuse from Manson and that the stabbing occurred in front of the couple’s daughter.

MAN SHOT-FATAL

Man shot in the face identified as hip-hop artist

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man who was shot in the face Sunday night while driving on Highway 509 and died the next day. The Seattle Times reports James Richardson died Monday from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner. Richardson, a hip-hop artist known as Tanaa Money, planned to get engaged on New Year’s Eve while he and his girlfriend were in New York City, KOMO-TV reported. Detectives believe the shooter fired from a vehicle, striking the man and causing him to crash. A passenger was in the car but was unable to provide a description of a suspect’s vehicle. There have been no arrests in the case.

OUTDOOR PERMITS-FEE INCREASES

Oregon introduces 6 new permits, fee increases to hike, fish

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon public land officials have announced visiting and recreational activity costs are expected to increase while new permit systems limit access to large regions of backcountry. The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that the new fees and permits to hike, boat, fish and visit lands target low-paying groups to combat overcrowding amid a statewide population increase. Officials say anyone operating a non-motorized boat over 10-feet long in any boatable waterway must purchase a waterway access permit effective New Year’s Day. Officials say the cost of fishing and hunting licenses, adult angling tags and recreational vehicle campsites have also increased.

STUDENT VACCINATION DEADLINE

Washington state law requires student vaccinations by Jan. 8

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state school district officials have announced students must be in compliance with vaccination requirements before returning back to school. KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that a new state law took effect in July meaning families can no longer opt out of getting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine because of personal or philosophical reasons. Officials say the state law still permits religious and medical exemptions. Seattle Public Schools officials say they sent more than 2,200 letters warning students they would be kept out of school Jan. 8 if they are not in compliance with regulations.

NORTHWEST STORM

Pacific Northwest sees stormy end to 2019

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bidding farewell to 2019 with a stormy weather pattern that is bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and snow to the mountains. Rain and strong winds hit Western Washington Tuesday. Washington Department of Transportation officials closed the Hood Canal Bridge twice Tuesday because of high winds. In Spokane about 3.5 inches of snow has fallen since Monday. That snow was pushing into Idaho, where officials said up to 12 inches could fall in the mountains. In Oregon, gale warnings and high surf advisories were in effect Tuesday with up to 3 inches of rain expected in places.

FATAL SHOOTING-ARREST

Man charged with murder of man along logging road

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Snohomish County man whose body was found along a Skykomish logging road last week. KOMO-TV reports Brandt Stewart was shot in the head and found by a hiker on December 23. That’s according to his family. His backpack and wallet were missing. Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office says over the weekend, investigators identified a 32-year-old Jeremy Staeheli as the suspect and tracked him to Red Bluff, California. He was arrested Sunday and awaits extradition to Washington state.

WASHINGTON-POLICE SHOOTING

2 officers hurt, man killed in shooting near Seattle

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two officers were shot and a 23-year-old man is dead after a confrontation erupted in gunfire in a Seattle suburb. Seattle TV station KOMO reports that officers responded to a report of a dispute in a parking lot early Tuesday in the city of Federal Way and spoke to a man in a car. Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang says at some point the man fired from the car and seven officers also fired shots. He says the officers had been treated and released from hospitals. All the officers are on paid leave while an investigation is completed.