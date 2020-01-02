Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:08 pm

Thursday’s Scores

basketball generic 2

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 71, Weiser, Idaho 61

Bandon 49, Days Creek 38

Regis 55, Vernonia 41

Boomer Beach Bash=

Toledo 81, Union 36

Energy Classic Holiday Tournament=

First Round=

Desert Oasis, Nev. 57, Benson 45

South Eugene 61, Miramonte, Calif. 57

Les Schwab “The Eight” Tournament=

Mt. Spokane, Wash. 89, Sandy 54

Sunset 78, De La Salle 67

Tigard 85, Western Christian High School 78

North Valley Winter Blast=

Brookings-Harbor 79, Douglas 59

North Valley 61, South Umpqua 54

Salem Crusader Classic=

Amity 56, Nyssa 51

Blanchet Catholic 47, Horizon Christian Tualatin 40

Burns 57, Gold Beach 38

Cascade Christian 52, Oregon Episcopal 44

Catlin Gabel 78, Clatskanie 48

Columbia Christian 61, Santiam 42

Dayton 47, Umatilla 33

Kennedy 80, St. Paul 33

North Marion 71, Portland Adventist 51

Salem Academy 68, Portland Christian 49

Sutherlin 63, Monroe 59

Stayton Invitational Tournament=

North Salem 55, Molalla 43

Stayton 79, Ontario 26

Valley Catholic 49, Ridgeview 30

Woodburn 62, Gladstone 58

Toledo Invitational=

Harrisburg 54, Neah-Kah-Nie 27

Knappa 84, Illinois Valley 38

Waldport 56, Central Linn 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 44, Bonanza 22

Crane 54, Joseph 30

Dallas 48, Taft 44

Mountain View 52, Redmond 33

St. Helens 56, South Albany 37

Weiser, Idaho 62, Ontario 36

Wilsonville 47, Corvallis 44

Banks Tournament=

Banks 53, McLoughlin 21

Clatskanie 69, Molalla 49

La Grande 56, Yamhill-Carlton 32

Madras 58, Cascade 46

Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic=

Faith Bible 56, Scottsdale Prep, Ariz. 41

Denali/Pepsi Invitational=

Astoria 66, Kotzebue, Alaska 39

North Valley Winter Blast=

Brookings-Harbor 61, Douglas 47

South Umpqua 47, North Valley 34

Salem Crusader Classic=

Burns 48, Western Christian High School 18

Gervais 56, Amity 38

Horizon Christian Tualatin 48, Blanchet Catholic 10

Kennedy 42, Nyssa 24

North Marion 60, Cascade Christian 33

Oregon Episcopal 44, Columbia Christian 18

Portland Adventist 35, Gold Beach 33

Portland Christian 43, Dayton 39

Salem Academy 44, Umatilla 29

St. Paul 47, Catlin Gabel 13

Sutherlin 58, Monroe 42

Stayton Invitational=

Cottage Grove 33, Seaside 26

Ridgeview 42, Warrenton 19

Stayton 46, Mannahouse Christian 25

Valley Catholic 78, Woodburn 61

Toledo Invitational=

Central Linn 35, Waldport 24

Harrisburg 65, Neah-Kah-Nie 22

Knappa 49, Illinois Valley 39

Union 45, Toledo 19

Wilsonville Tournament=

Liberty 65, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

