Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 71, Weiser, Idaho 61
Bandon 49, Days Creek 38
Regis 55, Vernonia 41
Boomer Beach Bash=
Toledo 81, Union 36
Energy Classic Holiday Tournament=
First Round=
Desert Oasis, Nev. 57, Benson 45
South Eugene 61, Miramonte, Calif. 57
Les Schwab “The Eight” Tournament=
Mt. Spokane, Wash. 89, Sandy 54
Sunset 78, De La Salle 67
Tigard 85, Western Christian High School 78
North Valley Winter Blast=
Brookings-Harbor 79, Douglas 59
North Valley 61, South Umpqua 54
Salem Crusader Classic=
Amity 56, Nyssa 51
Blanchet Catholic 47, Horizon Christian Tualatin 40
Burns 57, Gold Beach 38
Cascade Christian 52, Oregon Episcopal 44
Catlin Gabel 78, Clatskanie 48
Columbia Christian 61, Santiam 42
Dayton 47, Umatilla 33
Kennedy 80, St. Paul 33
North Marion 71, Portland Adventist 51
Salem Academy 68, Portland Christian 49
Sutherlin 63, Monroe 59
Stayton Invitational Tournament=
North Salem 55, Molalla 43
Stayton 79, Ontario 26
Valley Catholic 49, Ridgeview 30
Woodburn 62, Gladstone 58
Toledo Invitational=
Harrisburg 54, Neah-Kah-Nie 27
Knappa 84, Illinois Valley 38
Waldport 56, Central Linn 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 44, Bonanza 22
Crane 54, Joseph 30
Dallas 48, Taft 44
Mountain View 52, Redmond 33
St. Helens 56, South Albany 37
Weiser, Idaho 62, Ontario 36
Wilsonville 47, Corvallis 44
Banks Tournament=
Banks 53, McLoughlin 21
Clatskanie 69, Molalla 49
La Grande 56, Yamhill-Carlton 32
Madras 58, Cascade 46
Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic=
Faith Bible 56, Scottsdale Prep, Ariz. 41
Denali/Pepsi Invitational=
Astoria 66, Kotzebue, Alaska 39
North Valley Winter Blast=
Brookings-Harbor 61, Douglas 47
South Umpqua 47, North Valley 34
Salem Crusader Classic=
Burns 48, Western Christian High School 18
Gervais 56, Amity 38
Horizon Christian Tualatin 48, Blanchet Catholic 10
Kennedy 42, Nyssa 24
North Marion 60, Cascade Christian 33
Oregon Episcopal 44, Columbia Christian 18
Portland Adventist 35, Gold Beach 33
Portland Christian 43, Dayton 39
Salem Academy 44, Umatilla 29
St. Paul 47, Catlin Gabel 13
Sutherlin 58, Monroe 42
Stayton Invitational=
Cottage Grove 33, Seaside 26
Ridgeview 42, Warrenton 19
Stayton 46, Mannahouse Christian 25
Valley Catholic 78, Woodburn 61
Toledo Invitational=
Central Linn 35, Waldport 24
Harrisburg 65, Neah-Kah-Nie 22
Knappa 49, Illinois Valley 39
Union 45, Toledo 19
Wilsonville Tournament=
Liberty 65, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/