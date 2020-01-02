Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker, Ore. 71, Weiser 61
Garden Valley 80, Camas County 68
Kuna 54, Bishop Kelly 44
Malad 60, Declo 49
Rigby 76, Green Canyon, Utah 68
Ririe 47, Taylor’s Crossing 31
Timberline 52, Burley 46
Energy Classic=
First Round=
Thunder Ridge 57, Campbell County, Wyo. 40
Lake City Invite=
Heritage, Wash. 65, Coeur d’Alene 60
Lake City 65, Mead, Wash. 53
Post Falls 60, Rogers (Puyallup), Wash. 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Lake 41, Rich County, Utah 25
Firth 48, West Side 42
Lakeland 56, Coeur d’Alene 55, OT
Parma 62, Vallivue 34
Rimrock 41, Liberty Charter 26
Tri-Valley 50, Idaho City 15
Weiser 62, Ontario, Ore. 36
Energy Classic=
First Round=
Thunder Ridge 63, Campbell County, Wyo. 57
TimberLion Tournament=
Blackfoot 41, Borah 19
Bonneville 50, Eagle 26
Caldwell 70, Hillcrest 46
Capital 39, Minico 37
Cole Valley 63, Centennial 48
Fernley, Nev. 58, Bishop Kelly 56
Kearns, Utah 36, Idaho Falls 35
Kuna 51, Rocky Mountain 47
Meridian 49, Middleton 34
Rigby 60, Galena, Nev. 15
Timberline 59, Lake City 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/