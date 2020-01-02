Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Washington Cascades; Northern Oregon Cascades; Cascades in Lane County until Jan 04 at 8:00 AM
Weather Alert:
High Wind Warning: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County until Jan 04 at 4:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County until Jan 04 at 4:00 AM
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:20 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker, Ore. 71, Weiser 61

Garden Valley 80, Camas County 68

Kuna 54, Bishop Kelly 44

Malad 60, Declo 49

Rigby 76, Green Canyon, Utah 68

Ririe 47, Taylor’s Crossing 31

Timberline 52, Burley 46

Energy Classic=

First Round=

Thunder Ridge 57, Campbell County, Wyo. 40

Lake City Invite=

Heritage, Wash. 65, Coeur d’Alene 60

Lake City 65, Mead, Wash. 53

Post Falls 60, Rogers (Puyallup), Wash. 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Lake 41, Rich County, Utah 25

Firth 48, West Side 42

Lakeland 56, Coeur d’Alene 55, OT

Parma 62, Vallivue 34

Rimrock 41, Liberty Charter 26

Tri-Valley 50, Idaho City 15

Weiser 62, Ontario, Ore. 36

Energy Classic=

First Round=

Thunder Ridge 63, Campbell County, Wyo. 57

TimberLion Tournament=

Blackfoot 41, Borah 19

Bonneville 50, Eagle 26

Caldwell 70, Hillcrest 46

Capital 39, Minico 37

Cole Valley 63, Centennial 48

Fernley, Nev. 58, Bishop Kelly 56

Kearns, Utah 36, Idaho Falls 35

Kuna 51, Rocky Mountain 47

Meridian 49, Middleton 34

Rigby 60, Galena, Nev. 15

Timberline 59, Lake City 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

