WA–Washington Digest Advisory

CRAB FISHING BOAT SINKS

JUNEAU, Alaska — The search for five crew members of a sunken fishing vessel in Alaska has been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The decision came after the service said it had exhausted all leads and considered the chances for survival. By Becky Bohrer and Martha Bellisle. AP Photos.

OPIOID LAWSUIT-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE – Washington’s attorney general on Thursday filed a lawsuit again Johnson & Johnson, saying the company drove the pharmaceutical industry to recklessly expand opioids to the point there was more than a two-week supply of daily doses of the pain medication for every person in the state. DEVELOPING.

SPORTS

FBN-SEAHAWKS-PETE’S DECADE

RENTON, Wash. — It was 10 years ago word first trickled out that maybe Pete Carroll was ready for a different challenge and would be up for leaving the college game and Southern California. A decade later, he’s the winningest coach in Seattle Seahawks history, brought the franchise its only Super Bowl title and is back in the playoffs for the eighth time in his 10 seasons in charge. And there are no signs the oldest coach in the NFL is planning to slow down, yet. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 700 words.

FBN—SEAHAWKS-EAGLES PREVIEW

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have been playing must-win games for a month to get to this point. Now, it’s win or go home. The Eagles (9-7) will host the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) in an NFC wild-card playoff game Sunday after winning four straight games to secure their second division title in three years. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 880 words. AP Photos.

BKC—USC-WASHINGTON STATE

USC plays Washington State at Beasley Coliseum. 7:30 p.m. PST game start.

BKC—UCLA-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Defending Pac-12 regular season champion Washington opens conference play on Thursday night hosting UCLA. Both the Huskies and Bruins are coming off losses to close non-conference play. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: Game at 7 p.m. PST game start.

BKC—GONZAGA-PORTLAND

Gonzaga plays Portland at Chiles Center. 7 p.m. PST game start.

IN BRIEF:

—DERAILED TRAIN-DIESEL LEAK: Fuel cleanup underway after train derails in Idaho river.

—U-HAUL-NOT HIRING SMOKERS: Smokers, do not apply: U-Haul won’t hire some nicotine users.

—SCHOOL DISTRICT-COLLECTED LEVIES: Washington state school district seeks levy cap removal.