WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The search for five crew members of a sunken fishing vessel in Alaska has been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The decision came after the service said it had exhausted all leads and considered the chances for survival. DEVELOPING. AP Photos planned.

RENTON, Wash. — It was 10 years ago word first trickled out that maybe Pete Carroll was ready for a different challenge and would be up for leaving the college game and Southern California. A decade later, he’s the winningest coach in Seattle Seahawks history, brought the franchise its only Super Bowl title and is back in the playoffs for the eighth time in his 10 seasons in charge. And there are no signs the oldest coach in the NFL is planning to slow down, yet. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 700 words.

USC plays Washington State at Beasley Coliseum. 7:30 p.m. PST game start.

SEATTLE — Defending Pac-12 regular season champion Washington opens conference play on Thursday night hosting UCLA. Both the Huskies and Bruins are coming off losses to close non-conference play. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: Game at 7 p.m. PST game start.

Gonzaga plays Portland at Chiles Center. 7 p.m. PST game start.

—DERAILED TRAIN-DIESEL LEAK: Fuel cleanup underway after train derails in Idaho river.