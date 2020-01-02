Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 02 11:00 AM Sound Transit briefing on 2020 light rail disruption – Sound Transit holds a media briefing to discuss Connect 2020, an upcoming 10-week Link light rail disruption including three weekend closures of downtown stations. Speakers include Seattle Department of Transportation Director Sam Zimbabwe, Sound Transit Board Chair and University Place Mayor Kent Keel, King County Metro Mobility Division Director Chris O’Claire, and Sound Transit Executive Director of Design, Engineering, and Construction Management Ron Lewis

Location: Pioneer Square Station, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://m.soundtransit.org/

Contacts: David Jackson, Sound Transit , david.jackson2@soundtransit.org, 1 206 553 3591

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jan. 03 10:00 AM WSDOT press event on upcoming ferry schedule changes – Washington State Department of Transportation holds media availability to discuss upcoming temporary ferry schedule changes on the Bainbridge Island and Bremerton routes which will run from 4 Jan to 20 Jan

Location: Colman Dock, 801 Alaskan Way Pier 52, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wsdot

Contacts: Sharon Gavin, WSDOT, gavins@wsdot.wa.gov, 1 206 515 3913

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 04 Motionless In White and Beartooth begin North American co-headline tour

Location: Showbox SoDo, 1700 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA

Contacts: Amy Sciarretto, Atom Splitter PR, amy@atomsplitterpr.com, 1 201 965 8768