Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carey 41, Shoshone 12
Grace 53, Raft River 39
Pomeroy, Wash. 50, Genesee 36
Skyline 70, Shelley 40
Soda Springs 66, Ririe 29
TimberLion Tournament=
Bonneville 60, Meridian 42
Caldwell 47, Galena, Nev. 29
Capital 47, Kearns, Utah 45
Cole Valley 46, Middleton 42
Eagle 44, Lake City 39
Kuna 54, Hillcrest 39
Minico 52, Idaho Falls 42
Rocky Mountain 68, Fernley, Nev. 51
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 61, Highland 52
Carey 44, Shoshone 38
Century 48, Pocatello 45
Genesee 55, Pomeroy, Wash. 53
Idaho Falls 73, Bonneville 58
Jerome 63, Caldwell 46
Kimberly 62, Mountain Home 56
Parma 51, Nampa Christian 50
Potlatch 61, St. Maries 33
Preston 75, Twin Falls 52
Rigby 69, Timberline 54
Sky View, Utah 67, Madison 56
Sugar-Salem 70, Filer 39
Burley Tournament=
Burley 64, Green Canyon, Utah 60
Lake City Invite=
Coeur d’Alene 67, Mead, Wash. 55
Post Falls 65, Columbia River, Wash. 44
