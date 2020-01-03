Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:37 pm

Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carey 41, Shoshone 12

Grace 53, Raft River 39

Pomeroy, Wash. 50, Genesee 36

Skyline 70, Shelley 40

Soda Springs 66, Ririe 29

TimberLion Tournament=

Bonneville 60, Meridian 42

Caldwell 47, Galena, Nev. 29

Capital 47, Kearns, Utah 45

Cole Valley 46, Middleton 42

Eagle 44, Lake City 39

Kuna 54, Hillcrest 39

Minico 52, Idaho Falls 42

Rocky Mountain 68, Fernley, Nev. 51

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 61, Highland 52

Carey 44, Shoshone 38

Century 48, Pocatello 45

Genesee 55, Pomeroy, Wash. 53

Idaho Falls 73, Bonneville 58

Jerome 63, Caldwell 46

Kimberly 62, Mountain Home 56

Parma 51, Nampa Christian 50

Potlatch 61, St. Maries 33

Preston 75, Twin Falls 52

Rigby 69, Timberline 54

Sky View, Utah 67, Madison 56

Sugar-Salem 70, Filer 39

Burley Tournament=

Burley 64, Green Canyon, Utah 60

Lake City Invite=

Coeur d’Alene 67, Mead, Wash. 55

Post Falls 65, Columbia River, Wash. 44

The Associated Press

