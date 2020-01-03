Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that will make hemp legal in the state. Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon says that will align Idaho with federal law. Hemp was banned nationally because of its relation to marijuana. The 2018 Farm Bill allowed for industrial hemp production nationwide. Each state was then in charge of its own regulation. Allowing industrial hemp to be farmed provides for a variety of products like textiles, rope, biodegradable plastic and the supplement CBD oil. Lawmakers begin meeting Monday. Previous attempts to legalize hemp have failed over concerns it could be used to hide marijuana.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — Crews have started containment measures after a train derailed and its lead engine began leaking diesel fuel into a northern Idaho river. Officials have confirmed crews placed containment booms in multiple places across the Kootenai River. Boundary County sheriff deputies say three locomotives and six rail cars derailed Wednesday. Authorities say two workers were rescued from inside the train. No one was injured. A BNSF Railway Company spokesman says the cause of the derailment is under investigation but it appears there was a rockslide in the area. The area is currently closed. Freight and Amtrak trains use the line.

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — A pair of anonymous donors shelled out big to wipe out the student lunch debt at schools in the Kuna School District. KTVB-TV reports school officials announced the $23,250 gift on Tuesday, thanking the donors for their generosity. The debt is from unpaid meal charges at Kuna schools. The donation comes after Secret Santas pitched in to pay off lunch debt for kids at Boise schools earlier in December.

CAREY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho land management officials have secured a conservation land use easement on the Cenarrusa Ranch ensuring the land in that area is not developed. The Times-News reported Monday that the Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy in Idaho finalized the easement near Carey after years of discussion. Officials say the land use law ensures protection of more than 3 miles of access routes and about 13 square miles of land including sage grouse habitat and migration corridors for wildlife. Land officials say they support keeping this area intact.