Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge has set a $750,000 bail for a man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a transgender teenager whose remains were found on a remote mountain months after she disappeared. David Bogdanov is also charged with committing a hate crime in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose remains were found last month. Prosecutors had requested a $6 million bail, but Clark County Judge David Gregerson said the lower amount was reasonable because Bogdanov has no prior criminal history. A large crowd attended the hearing Thursday to show support for Kuhnhausen’s family and raise awareness about the dangers that face transgender individuals.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state sued Johnson & Johnson, claiming the company was negligent when it used deceptive marketing to say the drugs were effective for treating pain and were unlikely to cause addiction. The lawsuit filed Thursday says the company that supplies materials used to make opiates.drove the pharmaceutical industry to recklessly expand the production of the drugs. Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary named in the lawsuit, said its opioid marketing was ‘’appropriate and responsible.” In November, a judge in Oklahoma finalized an order directing Johnson & Johnson to pay that state $465 million to address the opioid crisis.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suspected serial killer will soon return to Clark County, Washington to be charged with the murder of a teen found dead in the 1970s. KOIN-TV reports Warren Forrest has been behind bars since 1978, serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake. But he’s suspected of abducting and killing a total of seven women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River. One of those girls was Martha Morrison. Prosecutors in Clark County recently issued a first-degree murder warrant against Forrest for Morrison’s killing. Forrest is expected to be transferred from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to appear in Clark County court sometime next week.

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Some people spent part of their New Year’s Eve trapped on a Washington state highway after tumbleweeds blocked their route. YakTriNews reports the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that State Route 240 was closed in both directions. Trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall. The Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene. Another trooper said Wednesday that one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds was found at daylight but no one was inside. No injuries were reported.