Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 21 points in the final 5 minutes, and Colorado beat another ranked team, taking down No. 4 Oregon 74-65. Tyler Bey added 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes improved to 9-0 all-time against the Ducks in Boulder. Colorado also moved to 2-1 against ranked teams this season. The Buffaloes are 19-32 under coach Tad Boyle versus teams in the AP Top 25 since he took over in 2010-11. The Ducks had their five-game winning streak halted on a night when they struggled at times to run their offense.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Killian Tillie scored 22 points, Corey Kispert added 18 and top-ranked Gonzaga rallied in the second half to beat Portland 85-72. It was the Bulldogs’ 12th straight victory over the Pilots. Ryan Woolridge had 15 points for Gonzaga, which opened West Coast Conference play with its seventh straight win. The Bulldogs’ lone loss this season came in the Bahamas on Nov. 29 to Michigan. It was the fifth consecutive loss for Portland. JoJo Walker led the Pilots with 15 points.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll has been the Seattle Seahawks head coach for a decade. That fact is somewhat hard for Carroll to accept. He’d never been at a job that long during any stop in his coaching career. On Sunday he’ll make his eighth postseason appearance in his 10 seasons in charge in Seattle. Carroll joked he thought after a couple of years he’d be gone. But he has more wins than any other coach in Seattle history and brought the franchise its first Super Bowl title. Carroll is the oldest coach in the NFL at 68 and his current contract goes through 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have been playing must-win games for a month to get to this point so playoff pressure won’t be anything new. The Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC wild-card playoff game Sunday after winning four straight games to secure their second division title in three years. Many players on Philadelphia’s roster faced playoff pressure during the 2017 Super Bowl run. For the new guys, they experienced it throughout December when one loss in any of the last four games would’ve cost the team a playoff berth. Seattle enters the playoffs on a two-game losing streak.