AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 5:39 am

Lamb Weston: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $140.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 95 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $964.4 million.

Lamb Weston shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LW

The Associated Press

