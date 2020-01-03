Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Lawmaker plans legislation to legalize hemp in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that will make hemp legal in the state. Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon says that will align Idaho with federal law. Hemp was banned nationally because of its relation to marijuana. The 2018 Farm Bill allowed for industrial hemp production nationwide. Each state was then in charge of its own regulation. Allowing industrial hemp to be farmed provides for a variety of products like textiles, rope, biodegradable plastic and the supplement CBD oil. Lawmakers begin meeting Monday. Previous attempts to legalize hemp have failed over concerns it could be used to hide marijuana.

Fuel cleanup underway after train derails in Idaho river

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — Crews have started containment measures after a train derailed and its lead engine began leaking diesel fuel into a northern Idaho river. Officials have confirmed crews placed containment booms in multiple places across the Kootenai River. Boundary County sheriff deputies say three locomotives and six rail cars derailed Wednesday. Authorities say two workers were rescued from inside the train. No one was injured. A BNSF Railway Company spokesman says the cause of the derailment is under investigation but it appears there was a rockslide in the area. The area is currently closed. Freight and Amtrak trains use the line.

Anonymous donors cover student lunch debt at Kuna schools

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — A pair of anonymous donors shelled out big to wipe out the student lunch debt at schools in the Kuna School District. KTVB-TV reports school officials announced the $23,250 gift on Tuesday, thanking the donors for their generosity. The debt is from unpaid meal charges at Kuna schools. The donation comes after Secret Santas pitched in to pay off lunch debt for kids at Boise schools earlier in December.

Conservation easement secured for Idaho wildlife, lands

CAREY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho land management officials have secured a conservation land use easement on the Cenarrusa Ranch ensuring the land in that area is not developed. The Times-News reported Monday that the Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy in Idaho finalized the easement near Carey after years of discussion. Officials say the land use law ensures protection of more than 3 miles of access routes and about 13 square miles of land including sage grouse habitat and migration corridors for wildlife. Land officials say they support keeping this area intact.

Smokers, do not apply: U-Haul won’t hire some nicotine users

NEW YORK (AP) — U-Haul has a New Year’s resolution: Cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won’t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so. It says that it wants to make its work environment “healthier.” The new policy will start Feb. 1, and won’t apply to those hired before then. The Phoenix-based company has more than 30,000 employees.

Inmate in Ontario prison has died

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Oregon Department of Corrections says an Ontario inmate has died. Sixty-nine year old Joseph Edward Tavares was serving a life sentence for aggravated murder when he died Tuesday afternoon. Tavares started serving his sentence in 1996. He passed away in the infirmary while on hospice. Corrections officials say they take all in-custody deaths seriously. They say the agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state.