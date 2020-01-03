Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND-COUNCILMEMBER DIES

Portland City Councilmember Nick Fish dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The current longest tenured member of the Portland City Council has died from cancer. Sixty-one-year-old Nick Fish died Thursday in his home surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement released by Sonia Schmanski, his chief of staff. Fish announced Tuesday he planned to resign this year to focus on his health while battling abdominal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

TRANSGENDER TEEN KILLED

Judge sets bail at $750K in transgender teen’s death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge has set a $750,000 bail for a man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a transgender teenager whose remains were found on a remote mountain months after she disappeared. David Bogdanov is also charged with committing a hate crime in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose remains were found last month. Prosecutors had requested a $6 million bail, but Clark County Judge David Gregerson said the lower amount was reasonable because Bogdanov has no prior criminal history. A large crowd attended the hearing Thursday to show support for Kuhnhausen’s family and raise awareness about the dangers that face transgender individuals.

CRANE COLLAPSE

Crane falls over in Lake Oswego; no injuries

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a crane fell onto its side and hit a building under construction Thursday afternoon in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The Lake Oswego Fire Department said the crane tipped over at the Mercantile construction project. KOIN reports that about six people were working in the immediate area when the crane tipped but no one was hurt.

POLICE SHOOTING-HILLSBORO

1 killed in police shooting in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say nn armed man was killed early Thursday in a police shooting in a residential neighborhood in Hillsboro, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officers responded to a report of an armed man inside a condo shortly after 1 a.m. After officers showed up, the man fired “multiple” rifle and pistol rounds from inside the condo over about a half-hour, Police say he was shot by police after he exited the condo. No officers were hurt.

NEW MURDER CHARGE

Suspected serial killer faces murder charge in 1970s case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suspected serial killer will soon return to Clark County, Washington to be charged with the murder of a teen found dead in the 1970s. KOIN-TV reports Warren Forrest has been behind bars since 1978, serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake. But he’s suspected of abducting and killing a total of seven women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River. One of those girls was Martha Morrison. Prosecutors in Clark County recently issued a first-degree murder warrant against Forrest for Morrison’s killing. Forrest is expected to be transferred from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to appear in Clark County court sometime next week.

INMATE DEATH

Inmate in Ontario prison has died

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Oregon Department of Corrections says an Ontario inmate has died. Sixty-nine year old Joseph Edward Tavares was serving a life sentence for aggravated murder when he died Tuesday afternoon. Tavares started serving his sentence in 1996. He passed away in the infirmary while on hospice. Corrections officials say they take all in-custody deaths seriously. They say the agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state.

OUTDOOR PERMITS-FEE INCREASES

Oregon introduces 6 new permits, fee increases to hike, fish

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon public land officials have announced visiting and recreational activity costs are expected to increase while new permit systems limit access to large regions of backcountry. The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that the new fees and permits to hike, boat, fish and visit lands target low-paying groups to combat overcrowding amid a statewide population increase. Officials say anyone operating a non-motorized boat over 10-feet long in any boatable waterway must purchase a waterway access permit effective New Year’s Day. Officials say the cost of fishing and hunting licenses, adult angling tags and recreational vehicle campsites have also increased.

AP-US-MICHAEL-AVENATTI-CHARGES

Nike: Avenatti wants to make it a villain at extortion trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike says California attorney Michael Avenatti wants to portray the company as a villain and himself a hero at his extortion trial later this month. The sportswear maker said in court papers filed publicly Thursday that Avenatti’s attorneys want five Nike sports marketing employees to testify at the Manhattan federal court trial. The company asked a trial judge to deny Avenatti’s request, saying the employees have no knowledge about the extortion and honest services fraud charges. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has insisted he is being prosecuted unfairly. Email messages were left with Avenatti and his lawyer.