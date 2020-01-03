Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRANSGENDER TEEN KILLED

Judge sets bail at $750K in transgender teen’s death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge has set a $750,000 bail for a man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a transgender teenager whose remains were found on a remote mountain months after she disappeared. David Bogdanov is also charged with committing a hate crime in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose remains were found last month. Prosecutors had requested a $6 million bail, but Clark County Judge David Gregerson said the lower amount was reasonable because Bogdanov has no prior criminal history. A large crowd attended the hearing Thursday to show support for Kuhnhausen’s family and raise awareness about the dangers that face transgender individuals.

OPIOID LAWSUIT-WASHINGTON

Washington state sues Johnson & Johnson over opioid crisis

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state sued Johnson & Johnson, claiming the company was negligent when it used deceptive marketing to say the drugs were effective for treating pain and were unlikely to cause addiction. The lawsuit filed Thursday says the company that supplies materials used to make opiates.drove the pharmaceutical industry to recklessly expand the production of the drugs. Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary named in the lawsuit, said its opioid marketing was ‘’appropriate and responsible.” In November, a judge in Oklahoma finalized an order directing Johnson & Johnson to pay that state $465 million to address the opioid crisis.

NEW MURDER CHARGE

Suspected serial killer faces murder charge in 1970s case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suspected serial killer will soon return to Clark County, Washington to be charged with the murder of a teen found dead in the 1970s. KOIN-TV reports Warren Forrest has been behind bars since 1978, serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake. But he’s suspected of abducting and killing a total of seven women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River. One of those girls was Martha Morrison. Prosecutors in Clark County recently issued a first-degree murder warrant against Forrest for Morrison’s killing. Forrest is expected to be transferred from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to appear in Clark County court sometime next week.

TRAPPED IN TUMBLEWEEDS

Cars get trapped in tumbleweeds on Washington state highway

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Some people spent part of their New Year’s Eve trapped on a Washington state highway after tumbleweeds blocked their route. YakTriNews reports the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that State Route 240 was closed in both directions. Trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall. The Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene. Another trooper said Wednesday that one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds was found at daylight but no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

POWER PLANT-FUTURE

Montana coal power plant closing two units built in 1970s

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the western U.S. will close two of its four units within days as the Montana facility edges toward an eventual total shutdown. Talen Energy spokeswoman Taryne Williams said Thursday that Colstrip Units 1 and 2 will close by Jan. 5 or as soon as they run out of coal. The plant that started producing electricity in 1975 and employs about 300 people has become increasingly uneconomical amid competition from renewable energy and cheap natural gas. Williams says the company wants to avoid layoffs and employees for now will turn to decommissioning work that will last through mid-2020.

SCHOOL DISTRICT-COLLECTED LEVIES

Washington state school district seeks levy cap removal

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state school board has asked the state Legislature to remove a cap on how much money school districts can collect through local fees and taxes. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that the Anacortes School Board signed a resolution during a December meeting to find a solution against the cap. Officials say the Anacortes district collected $1.2 million less than what voters approved for this school year and expects that number to increase if the cap stays in place. School district officials say they need to collect the local voter-approved levies to meet school needs and continue servicing their students, families and communities.

CRAB FISHING BOAT SINKS

5 crew members feared dead after Alaska fishing boat sinks

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Some fishermen called loved ones and mentioned poor conditions just hours before their boat sank off Alaska and left five crew members missing. The National Weather Service says the boat was traveling in an area with warnings about strong winds and heavy freezing spray. An ex-girlfriend of the captain told the Anchorage Daily News that he said the boat was icing but that he didn’t sound alarmed. The fiancee of another missing crew member says he also told her conditions were bad. The Coast Guard has called off their search and all five are feared dead. Two other crew members were rescued from a life raft.

SEATTLE SHOOTING

Seattle police chase, arrest shooting suspect

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police chased and arrested a suspect after they saw him shoot another man in Pioneer Square. KOMO-TV reports the officers were patrolling the area at about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday when they witnessed the shooting. Detective Patrick Michaud of the Seattle police says the suspect then fled on foot. Officers chased after the suspect and took him into custody without further incident. Medics rushed the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died due to the severity of his injuries. No other information was immediately available about the victim.

DERAILED TRAIN-DIESEL LEAK

Fuel cleanup underway after train derails in Idaho river

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — Crews have started containment measures after a train derailed and its lead engine began leaking diesel fuel into a northern Idaho river. Officials have confirmed crews placed containment booms in multiple places across the Kootenai River. Boundary County sheriff deputies say three locomotives and six rail cars derailed Wednesday. Authorities say two workers were rescued from inside the train. No one was injured. A BNSF Railway Company spokesman says the cause of the derailment is under investigation but it appears there was a rockslide in the area. The area is currently closed. Freight and Amtrak trains use the line.

STABBING SENTENCE

Man at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor sentenced for knife assault

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A man living at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing his wife’s boyfriend. The Kitsap Sun reports Masson Warwick Manson pleaded guilty in November to two counts of second-degree assault for the Aug. 11 attack. Manson’s wife was also injured as she struggled to take the knife away from Manson. He was sentenced Dec. 9. The woman, who was a member of the Navy, wrote in court documents that she had suffered years of abuse from Manson and that the stabbing occurred in front of the couple’s daughter.