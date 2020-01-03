AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jan. 03.

Monday, Jan. 06 11:00 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler discusses appointment of new city chief of police – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and new Portland Police Bureau Chief of Police Jami Resch discuss her appointment in the position, via press conference

Location: Portland Police Bureau – Central Precinct, 1111 SW 2nd Ave # 110, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

Monday, Jan. 06 1:00 PM Oregon Cannabis Commission meeting

Location: Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Delia Hernandez, Oregon Health Authority, PHD.Communications@state.or.us, 1 503 422 7179

Monday, Jan. 06 4:00 PM ZooLights Sensory Inclusive Night at Oregon Zoo – Oregon Zoo holds anuual ZooLights, with this year’s event tailored for children with autism and different sensory needs

Location: Oregon Zoo, 4001 Southwest Canyon Road, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonzoo.org/, https://twitter.com/OregonZoo

Contacts: Hova Najarian , Oregon Zoo Media, hova.najarian@oregonzoo.org, 1 503 220 5714 ; Kelsey Wallace, Oregon Zoo Media, kelsey.wallace@oregonzoo.org, 1 503 220 5754 ;