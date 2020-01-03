WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CRAB FISHING BOAT SINKS

JUNEAU, Alaska — A survivor of fatal Alaska crab boat tragedy said the crew went from “sleeping to swimming in about 10 minutes” as rough seas and icing threatened to sink their boat. By Becky Bohrer and Martha Bellisle. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

LIGHT RAIL CHANGES

SEATTLE – Big changes are coming for light rail riders starting Saturday that will continue for the next 10 weeks. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS

GLEASON-GOLD MEDAL

NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Saints and Washington State football player Steve Gleason, who become a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig’s disease after he was diagnosed with the paralyzing condition, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Jan. 15. By Rebecca Santana. SENT: 340 words.

IN BRIEF:

—CANCELLED OIL REFINERY PROJECT: Oil refinery cancels portion of Washington state project.

—MUDSLIDES-RAIN: Heavy rain, snow increase threat of mudslides.

—PROPOSED INSULIN COST CAP: Proposed Washington state bill to cap insulin at $100.

—DERAILED TRAIN-DIESEL LEAK: Idaho tracks closed by derailment could open Saturday.