WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Friday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

CRAB FISHING BOAT SINKS

JUNEAU, Alaska — A survivor of fatal Alaska crab boat tragedy said the crew went from “sleeping to swimming in about 10 minutes” as rough seas and icing threatened to sink their boat. By Becky Bohrer and Martha Bellisle. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

LIGHT RAIL CHANGES

SEATTLE – Big changes are coming for light rail riders starting Saturday that will continue for the next 10 weeks. SENT: 260 words.

IN BRIEF:

—CANCELLED OIL REFINERY PROJECT: Oil refinery cancels portion of Washington state project.

—MUDSLIDES-RAIN: Heavy rain, snow increase threat of mudslides.

—DERAILED TRAIN-DIESEL LEAK: Idaho tracks closed by derailment could open Saturday.