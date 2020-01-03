AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jan. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Jan. 03 7:45 AM Nurses and healthcare workers at Swedish and Providence hospitals announce strike action – Nurses and healthcare workers from SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, WSNA and UFCW 21 who work at Swedish Medical Center and multiple Providence hospital locations across Washington state hold press conference to announce strike, after ‘months of negotiations’ have seen allegedly Providence failing to address ‘workers’ serious patient care concerns or fix ongoing unfair labor practices’. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine attend to support striking workers

Location: 815 Boylston Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seiu1199nw.org/, https://twitter.com/SEIU1199NW

Contacts: Ruth Schubert, WSNA Communications, rschubert@wsna.org, 1 206 713 7884; Tom Geiger, UFCW 21 communications, tgeiger@ufcw21.org, 1 202 604 3421; Amy Clark, SEIU 1199NW, amyc@seiu1199nw.org, 1 425 306 2061;

——————–

Friday, Jan. 03 10:00 AM WSDOT press event on upcoming ferry schedule changes – Washington State Department of Transportation holds media availability to discuss upcoming temporary ferry schedule changes on the Bainbridge Island and Bremerton routes which will run from 4 Jan to 20 Jan

Location: Colman Dock, 801 Alaskan Way Pier 52, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wsdot

Contacts: Sharon Gavin, WSDOT, gavins@wsdot.wa.gov, 1 206 515 3913

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 04 Motionless In White and Beartooth begin North American co-headline tour

Location: Showbox SoDo, 1700 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA

Contacts: Amy Sciarretto, Atom Splitter PR, amy@atomsplitterpr.com, 1 201 965 8768

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 05 1:30 PM Washington State Rep. Shelley Kloba holds consumer data privacy ‘community coffee’

Location: Mountlake Terrace Library – Sno-Isle Libraries, 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA

Weblinks: http://leg.wa.gov/

Contacts: Peter Kitchen, Washington State Legislature Democrats, Peter.Kitchen@updates.leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7282