Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’s already sent a message about making the state’s ballot initiative process tougher by vetoing a bill last year. But fellow Republican and House Speaker Scott Bedke says he’ll be surprised if new legislation isn’t introduced this year. Little, Bedke and other leaders took part Friday in The Associated Press Legislative Preview. Lawmakers say they expect property, grocery and local option taxes to also be among the top matters of the session that starts Monday. Additional likely legislation includes legalizing hemp and paying for Medicaid expansion.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — Crews hope to have track closed by derailed train in northern Idaho open by Saturday morning. The lead engine in Wednesday’s derailment began leaking diesel fuel into the Kootenai River. Three locomotives and six rail cars derailed in the remote area 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Bonners Ferry on the main line. There were no injuries. BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said Thursday that crews have rerailed the six cars. One car had a load of steel while the five others were empty. One locomotive is still in the river, Melonas said, adding railway officials will determine the best way to get it out of the water.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Police in Nampa, Idaho, found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday. The Idaho Statesman reports the boy was found about 5:15 p.m. and the suspect was detained shortly afterward in Caldwell. Neither the victim nor the suspect have been named. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that will make hemp legal in the state. Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon says that will align Idaho with federal law. Hemp was banned nationally because of its relation to marijuana. The 2018 Farm Bill allowed for industrial hemp production nationwide. Each state was then in charge of its own regulation. Allowing industrial hemp to be farmed provides for a variety of products like textiles, rope, biodegradable plastic and the supplement CBD oil. Lawmakers begin meeting Monday. Previous attempts to legalize hemp have failed over concerns it could be used to hide marijuana.