Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — All the rain and snow falling in Western Washington bumps up the risk for mudslides and avalanches. KOMO-TV reports a big mudslide shutdown Woodmont Drive in Des Moines, Washington. Officials said the danger is looming as the heavy downpours continue. Since then crews have been working to prevent more slides. The road the mud toppled down from is still closed. In Seattle, officials say 20,000 properties are prone to landslides. On Thursday, city leaders were keeping track of how saturated the ground is, saying the city was still under the landslide risk threshold, though things can change.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The current longest tenured member of the Portland City Council has died from cancer. Sixty-one-year-old Nick Fish died Thursday in his home surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement released by Sonia Schmanski, his chief of staff. Fish announced Tuesday he planned to resign this year to focus on his health while battling abdominal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge has set a $750,000 bail for a man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a transgender teenager whose remains were found on a remote mountain months after she disappeared. David Bogdanov is also charged with committing a hate crime in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose remains were found last month. Prosecutors had requested a $6 million bail, but Clark County Judge David Gregerson said the lower amount was reasonable because Bogdanov has no prior criminal history. A large crowd attended the hearing Thursday to show support for Kuhnhausen’s family and raise awareness about the dangers that face transgender individuals.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a crane fell onto its side and hit a building under construction Thursday afternoon in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The Lake Oswego Fire Department said the crane tipped over at the Mercantile construction project. KOIN reports that about six people were working in the immediate area when the crane tipped but no one was hurt.