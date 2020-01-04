Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state lawmaker has announced plans to introduce legislation that would cap insulin costs at $100 a month. KING-TV reported Thursday that state Sen. Karen Keiser introduced the bill last month after a report showed patients have spent three times more on insulin increasing from $231 to $736 between 2002 and 2013. Officials say the measure mandates that health plans issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2021 must cap insulin copayments, deductibles and other forms of cost sharing at $100 for each 30-day supply. The legislative session is scheduled to begin Jan. 14.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — Crews hope to have track closed by derailed train in northern Idaho open by Saturday morning. The lead engine in Wednesday’s derailment began leaking diesel fuel into the Kootenai River. Three locomotives and six rail cars derailed in the remote area 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Bonners Ferry on the main line. There were no injuries. BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said Thursday that crews have rerailed the six cars. One car had a load of steel while the five others were empty. One locomotive is still in the river, Melonas said, adding railway officials will determine the best way to get it out of the water.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — County commissioners in Washington state have settled a legal battle with an oil refinery and environmental groups arguing against plans to produce xylenes for shipment overseas. Skagit Valley Herald reported Tuesday that the Skagit County Board of Commissioners signed the agreement ending part of a three-part project by Marathon Anacortes Refinery. Refinery officials say the completed project would have reduced the sulfur content of its fuel products, reduced vessel emissions and produced xylenes often used in the manufacturing of plastics. Some environmental groups raised concerns about the possible production of xylene saying it could increase the number of vessel trips, raise the risk of chemical spills and threaten the local orca population.

SEATTLE (AP) — Big changes are coming for Seattle’s light rail riders starting Saturday that will continue for the next 10 weeks. KIRO-TV reports the service disruption will give workers time and space needed to build new light rail tracks that will connect the Eastside to Seattle. This weekend, service for seven stations between SoDo and Capitol Hill will be shut down, as well as on the weekends of Feb. 8-9 and Mar. 14-15. Those dates could change depending on construction progress. Free Link shuttle buses that leave every 7 minutes during normal light rail service hours will be available on those weekends. Then starting Monday, for the next 10 weeks, light rail service will only run every 12 minutes instead of the usual six minutes.