Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 35 points, CJ McCollum added 24 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 122-103 to snap a five-game losing streak. Hassan Whiteside added 23 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks for Portland. Washington’s Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the first quarter for making contact with an official. Jordan McRae scored a season-high 35 points for Washington. The Wizards pulled to within seven points in the fourth quarter. Garrison Mathews added 18 points for the Wizards, who have lost four of five.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Nadia Fingall had a season-high 20 points and six rebounds and No. 5 Stanford beat Washington State for the 66th consecutive time, 77-58. Kiana Williams added 12 points for the Cardinal, who have won two straight since their only loss of the season, at Texas on Dec. 22. Haley Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds. Chanelle Molina scored a season-high 27 points for the Cougars, who lost their third straight and fell to 0-66 all-time against the Cardinal.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll has been the Seattle Seahawks head coach for a decade. That fact is somewhat hard for Carroll to accept. He’d never been at a job that long during any stop in his coaching career. On Sunday he’ll make his eighth postseason appearance in his 10 seasons in charge in Seattle. Carroll joked he thought after a couple of years he’d be gone. But he has more wins than any other coach in Seattle history and brought the franchise its first Super Bowl title. Carroll is the oldest coach in the NFL at 68 and his current contract goes through 2021.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points and seven assists to become the 12th woman in NCAA history to reach 900 career assists, and No. 2 Oregon handed Colorado its first loss of the season with a 104-46 victory. The Ducks earned their fifth straight win. Oregon’s lone loss was to No. 8 Louisville at the Paradise Jam on Nov. 30. The Buffaloes opened their Pac-12 slate with an 80-70 victory at Utah on Sunday. Colorado was one of just nine undefeated Div. I teams going into the game. The Buffaloes were led by Jaylyn Sherrod and Aubrey Knight with nine points apiece.