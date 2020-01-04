Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho lawmakers talk taxes, ballot initiatives and hemp

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’s already sent a message about making the state’s ballot initiative process tougher by vetoing a bill last year. But fellow Republican and House Speaker Scott Bedke says he’ll be surprised if new legislation isn’t introduced this year. Little, Bedke and other leaders took part Friday in The Associated Press Legislative Preview. Lawmakers say they expect property, grocery and local option taxes to also be among the top matters of the session that starts Monday. Additional likely legislation includes legalizing hemp and paying for Medicaid expansion.

Teen shot in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Police in Nampa, Idaho, found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday. The Idaho Statesman reports the boy was found about 5:15 p.m. and the suspect was detained shortly afterward in Caldwell. Neither the victim nor the suspect have been named. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Lawmaker plans legislation to legalize hemp in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that will make hemp legal in the state. Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon says that will align Idaho with federal law. Hemp was banned nationally because of its relation to marijuana. The 2018 Farm Bill allowed for industrial hemp production nationwide. Each state was then in charge of its own regulation. Allowing industrial hemp to be farmed provides for a variety of products like textiles, rope, biodegradable plastic and the supplement CBD oil. Lawmakers begin meeting Monday. Previous attempts to legalize hemp have failed over concerns it could be used to hide marijuana.

Fuel cleanup underway after train derails in Idaho river

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — Crews have started containment measures after a train derailed and its lead engine began leaking diesel fuel into a northern Idaho river. Officials have confirmed crews placed containment booms in multiple places across the Kootenai River. Boundary County sheriff deputies say three locomotives and six rail cars derailed Wednesday. Authorities say two workers were rescued from inside the train. No one was injured. A BNSF Railway Company spokesman says the cause of the derailment is under investigation but it appears there was a rockslide in the area. The area is currently closed. Freight and Amtrak trains use the line.

Survivor of boat disaster: ‘Sleeping to swimming’ in minutes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A survivor of an Alaska crab boat sinking that left five fellow fishermen missing said the crew went from “sleeping to swimming in about 10 minutes.” Dean Gribble Jr. said in a YouTube video posted Thursday that the seven-member crew faced rough seas and ice that threatened to sink their boat on New Year’s Eve. Some of the fishermen made calls to loved ones in the lead-up to the sinking that revealed the rough conditions. The five missing crew members are feared dead after the boat sank in an area with warnings about strong winds and heavy freezing spray. Gribble and another man were rescued.