Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PROPOSED INSULIN COST CAP

Proposed Washington state bill to cap insulin at $100

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state lawmaker has announced plans to introduce legislation that would cap insulin costs at $100 a month. KING-TV reported Thursday that state Sen. Karen Keiser introduced the bill last month after a report showed patients have spent three times more on insulin increasing from $231 to $736 between 2002 and 2013. Officials say the measure mandates that health plans issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2021 must cap insulin copayments, deductibles and other forms of cost sharing at $100 for each 30-day supply. The legislative session is scheduled to begin Jan. 14.

DERAILED TRAIN-DIESEL LEAK

Idaho tracks closed by derailment could open Saturday

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — Crews hope to have track closed by derailed train in northern Idaho open by Saturday morning. The lead engine in Wednesday’s derailment began leaking diesel fuel into the Kootenai River. Three locomotives and six rail cars derailed in the remote area 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Bonners Ferry on the main line. There were no injuries. BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said Thursday that crews have rerailed the six cars. One car had a load of steel while the five others were empty. One locomotive is still in the river, Melonas said, adding railway officials will determine the best way to get it out of the water.

CANCELLED OIL REFINERY PROJECT

Oil refinery cancels portion of Washington state project

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — County commissioners in Washington state have settled a legal battle with an oil refinery and environmental groups arguing against plans to produce xylenes for shipment overseas. Skagit Valley Herald reported Tuesday that the Skagit County Board of Commissioners signed the agreement ending part of a three-part project by Marathon Anacortes Refinery. Refinery officials say the completed project would have reduced the sulfur content of its fuel products, reduced vessel emissions and produced xylenes often used in the manufacturing of plastics. Some environmental groups raised concerns about the possible production of xylene saying it could increase the number of vessel trips, raise the risk of chemical spills and threaten the local orca population.

LIGHT RAIL-CHANGES

Changes coming for light rail riders during construction

SEATTLE (AP) — Big changes are coming for Seattle’s light rail riders starting Saturday that will continue for the next 10 weeks. KIRO-TV reports the service disruption will give workers time and space needed to build new light rail tracks that will connect the Eastside to Seattle. This weekend, service for seven stations between SoDo and Capitol Hill will be shut down, as well as on the weekends of Feb. 8-9 and Mar. 14-15. Those dates could change depending on construction progress. Free Link shuttle buses that leave every 7 minutes during normal light rail service hours will be available on those weekends. Then starting Monday, for the next 10 weeks, light rail service will only run every 12 minutes instead of the usual six minutes.

CRAB FISHING BOAT SINKS

Survivor of boat disaster: ‘Sleeping to swimming’ in minutes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A survivor of an Alaska crab boat sinking that left five fellow fishermen missing said the crew went from “sleeping to swimming in about 10 minutes.” Dean Gribble Jr. said in a YouTube video posted Thursday that the seven-member crew faced rough seas and ice that threatened to sink their boat on New Year’s Eve. Some of the fishermen made calls to loved ones in the lead-up to the sinking that revealed the rough conditions. The five missing crew members are feared dead after the boat sank in an area with warnings about strong winds and heavy freezing spray. Gribble and another man were rescued.

MUDSLIDES-RAIN

Heavy rain, snow increase threat of mudslides

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — All the rain and snow falling in Western Washington bumps up the risk for mudslides and avalanches. KOMO-TV reports a big mudslide shutdown Woodmont Drive in Des Moines, Washington. Officials said the danger is looming as the heavy downpours continue. Since then crews have been working to prevent more slides. The road the mud toppled down from is still closed. In Seattle, officials say 20,000 properties are prone to landslides. On Thursday, city leaders were keeping track of how saturated the ground is, saying the city was still under the landslide risk threshold, though things can change.

TRANSGENDER TEEN KILLED

Judge sets bail at $750K in transgender teen’s death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge has set a $750,000 bail for a man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a transgender teenager whose remains were found on a remote mountain months after she disappeared. David Bogdanov is also charged with committing a hate crime in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose remains were found last month. Prosecutors had requested a $6 million bail, but Clark County Judge David Gregerson said the lower amount was reasonable because Bogdanov has no prior criminal history. A large crowd attended the hearing Thursday to show support for Kuhnhausen’s family and raise awareness about the dangers that face transgender individuals.

OPIOID LAWSUIT-WASHINGTON

Washington state sues Johnson & Johnson over opioid crisis

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state sued Johnson & Johnson, claiming the company was negligent when it used deceptive marketing to say the drugs were effective for treating pain and were unlikely to cause addiction. The lawsuit filed Thursday says the company that supplies materials used to make opiates.drove the pharmaceutical industry to recklessly expand the production of the drugs. Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary named in the lawsuit, said its opioid marketing was ‘’appropriate and responsible.” In November, a judge in Oklahoma finalized an order directing Johnson & Johnson to pay that state $465 million to address the opioid crisis.

NEW MURDER CHARGE

Suspected serial killer faces murder charge in 1970s case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suspected serial killer will soon return to Clark County, Washington to be charged with the murder of a teen found dead in the 1970s. KOIN-TV reports Warren Forrest has been behind bars since 1978, serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake. But he’s suspected of abducting and killing a total of seven women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River. One of those girls was Martha Morrison. Prosecutors in Clark County recently issued a first-degree murder warrant against Forrest for Morrison’s killing. Forrest is expected to be transferred from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to appear in Clark County court sometime next week.

TRAPPED IN TUMBLEWEEDS

Cars get trapped in tumbleweeds on Washington state highway

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Some people spent part of their New Year’s Eve trapped on a Washington state highway after tumbleweeds blocked their route. YakTriNews reports the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that State Route 240 was closed in both directions. Trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall. The Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene. Another trooper said Wednesday that one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds was found at daylight but no one was inside. No injuries were reported.