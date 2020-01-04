Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 54, Cove 27
Ashland 64, Phoenix 57
Banks 61, Dallas 40
Coquille 76, Colton 28
Elgin 69, Four Rivers Community School 26
Horizon Christian Hood River 55, St. Stephens Academy 53, OT
Ione/Arlington 68, Dufur 64, OT
Joseph 53, Country Christian 25
Klamath 48, Sisters 40
Mannahouse Christian 55, Charles Wright Academy, Wash. 50
Paisley 73, Chiloquin 51
Pine Eagle 42, Wallowa 31
Powder Valley 69, Council, Idaho 53
Sheridan 61, Culver 50
Sherman 50, Mitchell/Spray 49
South Salem 67, North Medford 49
South Wasco County 91, Echo 23
Stanfield 50, Pilot Rock 31
Triad School 63, Gilchrist 17
Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 81, Burnt River 31
Warrenton 56, Astoria 34
West Albany 54, Redmond 39
Westview 55, South Medford 39
Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=
Mapleton 51, Bonanza 35
Siuslaw 111, Alsea 31
Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational=
Amity 61, Columbia Christian 59
Cascade Christian 64, Gervais 37
Catlin Gabel 60, Burns 48
Dayton 51, Blanchet Catholic 39
Monroe 62, Portland Christian 57
North Marion 68, Kennedy 54
Portland Adventist 57, Horizon Christian Hood River 57
Santiam 58, Nyssa 53
Umatilla 91, St. Paul 41
Energy Classic=
Championship=
South Eugene 66, Desert Oasis, Nev. 53
Fifth Place=
Benson 57, Miramonte, Calif. 49
Les Schwab “The Eight” Tournament=
Third Place=
Tigard 63, Sunset 56
North Valley Winter Blast=
Brookings-Harbor 71, South Umpqua 55
Roby’s Invitational=
Estacada 43, McLoughlin 36, OT
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Gladstone 64, Molalla 42
Ridgeview 60, Ontario 44
Toledo Holiday Tournament=
Illinois Valley 56, Central Linn 42
Knappa 59, Harrisburg 26
Toledo 92, Waldport 24
Union 47, Neah-Kah-Nie 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anchorage Christian, Alaska 92, Astoria 65
Chiloquin 33, Paisley 25
Coquille 56, Colton 39
Country Christian 40, Joseph 29
Cove 39, Adrian 29
Dufur 63, Ione/Arlington 33
Echo 56, South Wasco County 41
Elgin 75, Four Rivers Community School 5
Franklin 63, Roseburg 53
Fruitland, Idaho 34, Vale 31
Gilchrist 34, Triad School 26
Heppner 49, Irrigon 32
Hermiston 73, Hanford, Wash. 63
Jesuit 42, Grants Pass 30
Klamath 66, Sisters 51
La Salle 76, North Medford 28
Mohawk 39, N. Clackamas Christian 26
North Lake 46, Prospect 36
Oakland 51, Reedsport 15
Regis 47, Crosshill Christian 27
Sheldon 49, Skyview, Wash. 45
Sheridan 64, Culver 54
Sherman 32, Mitchell/Spray 20
South Medford 62, Churchill 56
Wallowa 63, Pine Eagle 37
West Albany 70, Redmond 25
Weston-McEwen 33, Imbler 25
Westview 42, Summit 25
Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=
Bonanza 27, Myrtle Point 22
Oakridge 36, Mapleton 27
Banks Winter Shootout=
Clatskanie 56, Banks 32
La Grande 57, Madras 48
Molalla 62, McLoughlin 38
Yamhill-Carlton 45, Cascade 39
Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic=
Faith Bible 46, Higley, Ariz. 41
Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational=
Columbia Christian 43, Dayton 42
Gervais 43, Burns 34
Monroe 39, Nyssa 34
Portland Christian 50, Oregon Episcopal 34
Santiam 32, Portland Adventist 21
Sutherlin 41, Kennedy 30
Western Christian High School 44, Umatilla 24
Legacy Winter Basketball Festival=
Putnam 53, Dominguez, Calif. 50
North Valley Winter Blast=
Brookings-Harbor 52, South Umpqua 45
North Valley 42, Douglas 37
Roby’s Invitational=
Vernonia 47, Estacada 37
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Mannahouse Christian 37, Seaside 29
Valley Catholic 49, Stayton 37
Warrenton 44, Woodburn 41
Toledo Holiday Tournament=
Central Linn 50, Union 27
Harrisburg 61, Knappa 24
Illinois Valley 27, Neah-Kah-Nie 22
Toledo 73, Waldport 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/