Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Challis 41, Watersprings 24
Fruitland 34, Vale, Ore. 31
Grangeville 52, McCall-Donnelly 19
Kuna 41, Cole Valley 39
Nampa 54, Jerome 50
Payette 47, Homedale 25
Post Falls 42, Mt. Spokane, Wash. 15
Snake River 61, Filer 55
Soda Springs 44, Star Valley, Wyo. 37
Energy Classic=
Third Place=
Douglas, Wyo. 74, Thunder Ridge 63
TimberLion Tournament=
Bonneville 62, Centennial 40
Caldwell 42, Lake City 41
Eagle 44, Rigby 35
Meridian 63, Blackfoot 41
Minico 52, Kearns, Utah 30
Rocky Mountain 50, Bishop Kelly 33
Timberline 56, Middleton 36
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade 66, Liberty Charter 62
Fruitland 57, Buhl 47
Lewiston 64, Moses Lake, Wash. 47
Malad 55, N. Fremont 40
McCall-Donnelly 38, Parma 32
Minico 59, Timberline 46
Powder Valley, Ore. 69, Council 53
Prairie 77, St. Maries 70
Preston 75, Wood River 54
Reed, Nev. 78, Burley 64
Rigby 50, Centennial 46, OT
Snake River 61, Filer 55
Sugar-Salem 36, Bear Lake 35
Watersprings 50, Challis 48
West Side 50, Ririe 35
Energy Classic=
Third Place=
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 58, Thunder Ridge 54, OT
Lake City Invite=
Columbia River, Wash. 51, Coeur d’Alene 35
Lake City 51, North Central, Wash. 29
Post Falls 58, Mead, Wash. 55
