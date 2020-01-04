Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Washington Cascades; Northern Oregon Cascades until Jan 05 at 7:00 PM
1 of 1
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 7:33 pm

Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Challis 41, Watersprings 24

Fruitland 34, Vale, Ore. 31

Grangeville 52, McCall-Donnelly 19

Kuna 41, Cole Valley 39

Nampa 54, Jerome 50

Payette 47, Homedale 25

Post Falls 42, Mt. Spokane, Wash. 15

Snake River 61, Filer 55

Soda Springs 44, Star Valley, Wyo. 37

Energy Classic=

Third Place=

Douglas, Wyo. 74, Thunder Ridge 63

TimberLion Tournament=

Bonneville 62, Centennial 40

Caldwell 42, Lake City 41

Eagle 44, Rigby 35

Meridian 63, Blackfoot 41

Minico 52, Kearns, Utah 30

Rocky Mountain 50, Bishop Kelly 33

Timberline 56, Middleton 36

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade 66, Liberty Charter 62

Fruitland 57, Buhl 47

Lewiston 64, Moses Lake, Wash. 47

Malad 55, N. Fremont 40

McCall-Donnelly 38, Parma 32

Minico 59, Timberline 46

Powder Valley, Ore. 69, Council 53

Prairie 77, St. Maries 70

Preston 75, Wood River 54

Reed, Nev. 78, Burley 64

Rigby 50, Centennial 46, OT

Snake River 61, Filer 55

Sugar-Salem 36, Bear Lake 35

Watersprings 50, Challis 48

West Side 50, Ririe 35

Energy Classic=

Third Place=

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 58, Thunder Ridge 54, OT

Lake City Invite=

Columbia River, Wash. 51, Coeur d’Alene 35

Lake City 51, North Central, Wash. 29

Post Falls 58, Mead, Wash. 55

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply