Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man off the coast of Washington state after he called for help using a cell phone. The man reported Friday afternoon that his 36-foot sailboat had lost power and the mast had fallen near Long Beach, Washington. That prevented him from going inside the cabin and caused the boat to go adrift near the Cape Disappointment bar. The Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment responded within the hour and hoisted the man to safety. He was taken to an air station in Astoria, Oregon, unharmed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman in Oregon is accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland. The Multnomah County district attorney’s office says 23-year-old Jasmine Renee Campbell has been indicted on multiple charges including hate crime and attempted strangulation for the November attack on the student from Saudi Arabia. An arrest warrant was issued after Campbell failed to appear in court. Campbell told KPTV by phone that she had been drinking too much and is being treated for a mental health condition. The Muslim student says she now wears a hat to cover her head because she doesn’t feel safe wearing a hijab in public.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — City officials in Oregon have not fulfilled a promise to open 140 homeless shelter beds after a public camping ban was enacted more than two weeks ago. KGW-TV reported that the city of Salem has not opened any new shelter beds as of Friday after initially promising progress by Jan. 1. City officials say there are currently 330 shelter beds available daily and city churches have the ability to open another 256 beds when the temperature drops to freezing. Officials say opening those additional beds depends on volunteer availability. Officials say City Council supports the existing shelter program with the intent to add more beds, but they were unable to meet the need.

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — All the rain and snow falling in Western Washington bumps up the risk for mudslides and avalanches. KOMO-TV reports a big mudslide shutdown Woodmont Drive in Des Moines, Washington. Officials said the danger is looming as the heavy downpours continue. Since then crews have been working to prevent more slides. The road the mud toppled down from is still closed. In Seattle, officials say 20,000 properties are prone to landslides. On Thursday, city leaders were keeping track of how saturated the ground is, saying the city was still under the landslide risk threshold, though things can change.